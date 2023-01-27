Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation
It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching Job
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
Rex Ryan Names Surprising Team To Watch For Tom Brady
Tom Brady's NFL future seems like it's completely up in the air ahead of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expiring. But Rex Ryan thinks there's a sleeper candidate out there to land him. During Sunday NFL Countdown, the former Jets and Bills head coach made the case that the Washington ...
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:
Tom Brady has reportedly lost 15 pounds following his divorce
Tom Brady has had a rough year. Not only did he experience an off-season with his football team, the Tampa Buccaneers, Brady also experienced a divorce from Gisele Bundchen, his partner of 13 years. A new report conducted by Jeff Darlington revealed that the stress caused Brady...
Comments / 0