Maxwell, TX

Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather

Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
BOERNE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

