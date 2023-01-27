Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Central Texas local $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s always nice to see winning going on in the world of sports, but winning in the world of the lottery hits differently, especially for those who could use the money the most. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Central Texas is $1 million...
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
KTSA
San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television sportscaster was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. KSAT-TV Sports Director and Anchor Greg Simmons, 67 was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy after Simmons was found driving around 20 miles per hour and drifting in his lane. Simmons was pulled over on Evans Road — just east of Bulverde Road — after a deputy reportedly followed him for close to five minutes with his lights and siren on. The deputy reported the smell of alcohol was evident.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
