kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
kurv.com
ERCOT: Power Grid Able To Meet Demand
ERCOT says the Texas power grid is holding strong in the winter storm. According to the council, the grid is operating under normal conditions, and will continue to do so when demand peaks later Tuesday night. ERCOT is forecasting that Texans will use about 65-thousand megawatts of electricity at around...
kurv.com
Ice Storm Results In Travel Complications In Texas
Texas is hard hit by frigid weather as winter storm warnings remain in effect today and Thursday. The state is reporting at least two deaths and several hundred traffic accidents this week. The weather is also causing another disruption to air travel. The web site Flight Aware says more than...
kurv.com
Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day Of Dangerous, Icy Conditions
(AP) — Forecasters say bands of sleet already blamed for three deaths are causing dangerous conditions for a third day in several Southern states. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, are in store for many areas through Wednesday as watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday were canceled. The list for cancelations included both major airports in Dallas and airports in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas this week in which least three people died in separate crashes on slick roads.
kurv.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For North Texas Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning is in effect for most of North Texas through Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures will linger at least until then, and could make any precipitation turn icy. Ice accumulations of up to half an inch are possible, potentially making roads slick and dangerous. Freezing drizzle early Monday...
kurv.com
Construction Continues On Texas-Mexico Border Wall
Texas is continuing construction of the border wall that the Biden administration has abandoned. Gov. Greg Abbott admits it’s not cheap, costing about 25-million-dollars per mile. He spoke on Monday in the border town of San Benito, where another section is being erected.
kurv.com
Legalized Gambling Advocates Again Lobby State Legislature
Advocates of legalized gambling in Texas are busy again during this legislative session, confident that they have more support than they did in 2021. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to oppose the idea, but supporters are lobbying hard. Gambling advocates are in two main camps. One...
kurv.com
DeSantis Pushes Ban On Diversity Programs In State Colleges
(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
kurv.com
Abbott Talks About Border Security In San Benito
Texas has a new border “czar.” Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of former Border Patrol agent Mike Banks to the position Monday in San Benito. Abbott said Banks will work directly with local officials along the border to ensure the state is addressing community safety needs. The announcement came during an event that also unveiled a new section of border wall being built near San Benito.
kurv.com
Paxton In Talks With 3 Of 4 ‘Whistleblowers’ In Lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in talks to settle a lawsuit filed against him by some of his office’s fired former executives. Eight Paxton appointees resigned or were fired after telling the FBI in 2020 that Paxton had misused his office to help Austin investor Nate Paul, a political donor. Federal agents had searched Paul’s home and businesses in 2019.
