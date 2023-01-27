Montana: Clark confirmed by Senate Ag Committee, bills advancing, foreign land ownership issue in Montana and Calling on the Capitol

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."

