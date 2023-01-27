ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedictus
it's absolutely not what imminent domain was intended for. eminent domain is for things like critical infrastructure that will help the overall population. not a sweetheart deal land grab to help a private development company.

KSAT 12

Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
Axios

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai talks jail, baseball

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, is rounding out his first month in office after defeating Republican Trish DeBerry in the November election. Former Judge Nelson Wolff, also a Democrat, retired after holding the role since 2001. Sakai, a former children's court judge, sat down with Axios to discuss...
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR

Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
