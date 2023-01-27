Read full article on original website
Benedictus
4d ago
it's absolutely not what imminent domain was intended for. eminent domain is for things like critical infrastructure that will help the overall population. not a sweetheart deal land grab to help a private development company.
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Designs for 9-story project near Pearl unveiled by San Antonio developer
The project sits along the San Antonio River.
foxsanantonio.com
Problematic interchange gets a major overhaul in Northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - An innovative new interchange design in Northeast San Antonio is aiming to bring more green lights and fewer wrecks. The city says the intersection of Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway has been a "traffic headache" for years now. It was revamped as part of a 2017 bond...
KSAT 12
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!
Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai talks jail, baseball
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, is rounding out his first month in office after defeating Republican Trish DeBerry in the November election. Former Judge Nelson Wolff, also a Democrat, retired after holding the role since 2001. Sakai, a former children's court judge, sat down with Axios to discuss...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR
Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
Mexico links alleged smugglers to 53 deaths in San Antonio
The government of Mexico says it has arrested – and indicted – six people allegedly linked to the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather. The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.
I'm a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
Most people flock to the city to see the Alamo and the Missions. Little do they know, they'll also find bustling art, wine, and dining scenes there.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
The 17 most historic Tex-Mex restaurants in San Antonio
What's your go-to Mexican plate?
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at the TV station, announced his departure in a statement carried on its 10 p.m. newscast.
