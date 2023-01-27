Read full article on original website
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
WBTV
Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District. Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said. The assistant resigned and immediately left the...
qcitymetro.com
With few answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a local nonprofit will launch a letter-writing campaign
Three months after Shanquella Robinson died under suspicious circumstances while vacationing with acquaintances in Mexico, many questions remain. Last November, the authorities in Mexico issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed “aggressor” in Robinson’s death, but no arrest has been announced. To push for faster results, Million...
Charlotte concealed handgun instructor faced monthslong permit renewal process
A Charlotte concealed handgun instructor was in limbo for months as his concealed carry renewal went cold.
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, NC native Cheslie Kryst
The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
US wine industry has a young people problem, report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows a grim reality for the American wine industry, and if something doesn't change soon, it could spell disaster for winemakers and advertisers. American winemakers have an old people problem. Let's connect the dots. A new report found wine is only growing with...
WBTV
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night.
wccbcharlotte.com
Parents: Leaders Mishandled Murder Threat At Local School
INDIAN LAND, S.C. – Natalie Lesnefsky says, “I just couldn’t believe that the adults in the room were content with this being enough.” Lesnefsky is, as she puts it, “coming in hot.” Her daughter, a student at Indian Land Middle School, was named by another student as someone he wanted to kill.
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness off Wilkinson Boulevard.
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
cn2.com
Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43 year old Jonathan Hallman with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child. Officials say Hallman’s 16 year old son was present with him at the growing operation.
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identify Man Found Dead In Southwest Charlotte Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have named 29-year-old Osvin Adonay Alevar Solis as the man who was found dead near Choyce Avenue on Sunday. Police have yet to say if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Previously (1/29/2023):. CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after...
