Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook D 14: Elegant 14-inch laptop with a very good battery life
The current incarnation of the Huawei MateBook D 14, an elegant 14-inch office laptop, comes from the 2021 model year and is currently sold at prices starting from 600 Euros (~$652). Huawei uses a metal case that is kept in a matte grey color (Space Grey). The laptop is run...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei "Mate X3" leaks as a foldable smartphone with a massive rear camera hump
Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Foldable Phablet Smartphone. Huawei's Mate X2 is a foldable device with specs that strive to match its sky-high launch price as much as possible. However, according to the latest leak, it is destined to end up looking quite restrained compared to its supposedly upcoming successor, starting at the camera hump.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset with Hi-Res Quad DAC now 28% off on Amazon
Deal Audio Accessory Gaming Desktop Console Smartphone Tablet Laptop. The Asus ROG Fusion II 500 gaming headset was released less than a year ago and has a strong set of features that recommends it to those with high demands for both audio input and output capabilities. In this case, the most impressive feature is the lossless audio Hi-Res ESS 9280 Quad DAC that delivers "an unprecedented 130 dB SNR ― a spec unattainable by single DAC headsets," but things don't stop here. However, this alone makes the US$129.99 discounted price tag (28% down from US$179.99) a good deal.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTR Mini leaks as smaller smartwatch with SpO2 sensor and GPS
An Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch is rumored to be on the way. GSMArena has shared images from an anonymous source, which they claim depict the new wearable. According to the website, these pictures are of model A2174, codenamed Leiden, which received FCC certification in November. A device with these exact details was also registered at Anatel in Brazil earlier this month.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
notebookcheck.net
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (2) to debut in the US and other markets as a "more premium" successor to the Phone (1) later this year
While Nothing chose not to release its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in the US, the company has evidently set its sights on that market, with a recent beta membership program making the Phone (1) available in the US. According to a new report, though, it appears the Phone (2) will get a direct US release.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 is headed to another 25 devices in second batch rollout
Xiaomi has announced the second wave of smartphones eligible for MIUI 14. To recap, the company revealed in December that sixteen devices would receive MIUI 14 in its first wave. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi included the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12S, Redmi K50 and the Mi Pad 5 series, as well as the Redmi Pad and the MIX Fold 2.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
notebookcheck.net
European prices, colours, memory configurations and availability leak for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Earlier this month, Xiaomi hinted at introducing new hardware during MWC 2023, which runs between February 27 and March 2. While the company has not hinted at what new hardware it plans to showcase during this year's trade show, it is assumed that at least global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are up for release, along with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. For reference, the Google Play console recently revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite as the global version of the CIVI 2, which debuted in September.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
notebookcheck.net
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
notebookcheck.net
Acer rumored to become AMD AIB partner and launch Predator Radeon 7000 cards later this year
Acer made a somewhat shy debut on the discrete GPU market last year with two Predator-branded Intel Alchemist cards that are barely available on the US market, and the company is now rumored to expand its dGPU offerings with AMD models later this year. According to a recent report posted by Chinese market watcher BoardChannels, Acer is also looking to expand Predator dGPU availability to reach more markets around the world.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic5 series and Magic Vs MWC 2023 global launch confirmed
Honor has just officially confirmed rumors that its latest flagship Android smartphones will make their global debut at MWC 2023. Furthermore, the Magic5-series devices will land alongside the global version of the OEM's latest foldable smartphone, the premium Magic Vs. The company touts both kind of device as pivotal breakthroughs in mobile device technology.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi MS11: Images of Xiaomi's first EV surface online
The Xiaomi 'Modena' has been spotted again, less than two weeks after prototypes of the company's first EV were spotted in Inner Mongolia. Now, Car News China claims to have obtained images of the same car without any camouflaging attached. For some reason, the photos have been taken from a display. As a result, the images are relatively low resolution and a touch grainy.
notebookcheck.net
Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV price cut gives credence to rumor that Xperia 1 V may match Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price tag
There have been some iffy Sony Xperia 1 V leaks and rumors appearing lately, and one of the latest is in regard to the potential price tag. There has been a report about the Xperia 1 V price before, with a post suggesting that lower “production costs” meant Sony had the option to launch the 2023 Xperia 1 at a cheaper starting point. For those not in the know, arguably the worst facet about any premium Xperia flagship is its inevitable sky-high price tag. However, a new rumor claims that Sony USA wants to target the “same level as the S23 Ultra”, which would likely mean a price cut for that particular market:
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia Titan RTX Ada engineering sample spotted online with 48 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia's Titan RTX Ada graphics card smiled for the camera not too long ago. Its quad-slot design and overkill cooler were a sight to behold, but it would be virtually impossible to see one in the wild because it was shelved. Besides, the GeForce RTX 4090 is already a powerhouse, and it makes little sense for Nvidia to launch its successor, even less so when it has multiple potential points of failure with two 12VHPWR slots.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
Comments / 0