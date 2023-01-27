Read full article on original website
Oregon Abortion Seekers May Get Free Legal Assistance From A New Hotline
Last Monday, Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the opening of a hotline for those seeking information about their reproductive rights. Local law firms staff the Oregon Department of Justice effort. In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which nullified Roe v. Wade, this center was set up.
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
Naloxone Access Legislation Aims To Reduce Oregon Opioid Fatality Rate
Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Portland, claimed that in her role as a critical care physician, she had ordered the administration of naloxone to hundreds of patients who were unresponsive. Overdoses of opioids can be counteracted by using naloxone. Dexter told The Lund Report that in her ideal world, people...
Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award
Hood River was the location for this year’s annual Oregon Farm Bureau Convention, which took place on December 7–9. Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award. An individual member in the state who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and leadership in the furtherance of Oregon Farm Bureau goals and activities during the previous year is honored with the “Top Hand” award on an annual basis by the Oregon Farm Bureau. This award is given out by the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Partners In Oregon Coast Tourism Will Receive More Than $200k For Accessibility Projects
Wheel the World, a worldwide accessible travel firm, has awarded a total of $201,240 to eight Oregon Coast destination management organizations (DMOs) in an attempt to make the Oregon Coast more accessible to tourists with disabilities. Partners In Oregon Coast Tourism Will Receive More Than $200k For Accessibility Projects. Partners’...
Face Of Inadequate Educational Support Families Of Oregon Disabled Youngsters Are Looking For Answers
This is the second instalment of a multi-part series exploring the status of special education in Oregon, including the experiences of kids and teachers in the wake of several years of severe disruptions. This is the beginning of the first narrative. Jennifer Brooks had already lodged six complaints with the...
Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks
Regular F-15 Eagle night training flights will be carried out by the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard from January 30 to February 3 and from February 7 to 9. Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks. The Portland Air National Guard Base’s Citizen-Airmen...
How Much Money Does He Want To Spend To Protect Their Livestock From Wolves?
However, proponents of the environment argue that there are problems with the programme and are therefore against the planned spending increases in Senate Bill 471. Proponents of the bill argue that proper funding for the programme to reduce the risk of wolf predation and compensate ranchers for losses is essential to maintaining Oregon’s cattle economy as the wolf population develops.
Oregon Has Patient Wait Lists For Treatment For Prisoners With Mental Disorders
Kenny Benton, age 32, is now waiting to receive treatment for his mental condition from within the Clatsop County prison. Benton is presently considered to be suffering from a mental illness that prevents him from helping or cooperating with his criminal prosecution. Instead, he is required to appear at weekly fitness to proceed hearings, at which his attorneys, physicians, family members, and a judge deliberate about the next steps in his case.
Molly Woon Is Appointed As The Permanent Elections Director By Secretary Of State Shemia Fagan
On Friday, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan named Molly Woon, the agency’s temporary elections director, to the office permanently. “Molly Woon is the perfect fit to lead the Elections Division,” Fagan said in a statement. “She has years of experience in public service and has served in two administrations at the Secretary of State’s Office. Her vision and leadership will allow Oregon to continue setting the gold standard for free, fair, accessible, and secure elections.”
Judge Criticises Unruly Jury In Oregon Murder Trial: ‘You Think This Is A Game?’
A stranger sat alone in the public gallery this week as the trial for an infamous murder from the 1990s got underway. The lady had brought the science fiction book “Dune,” and she read from it while the prosecution presented their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., 60, who was retried in 1996 for the murder of Susi Larsen, whose body was found in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
Oregon Law Enforcement Leaders And Government Officials Respond To Memphis Police Brutality
Oregon law enforcement reacted to a video of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols on Friday, Jan. 27. The footage was published with a statement from Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. Lovell called Memphis Police officers’ behavior appalling and reprehensible. Tyre Nichols’ family has my prayers and support.
