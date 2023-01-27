Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race
Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
Lima News
Lima talks entertainment: Goal is to provide larger area for combination of activity
LIMA — New developments are underway in the City of Lima. A newly presented community entertainment district may be coming to the region very soon. The community and economic development committee met Monday evening to discuss the project. The City of Lima proposed the district. According to the Workforce...
Lima News
Mercer residents charged in Jan. 6 uprising seek to represent themselves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple facing multiple felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol building more than two years ago has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking that they be permitted to represent themselves at trial.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
Lima News
At your service; pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down
LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19
Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
Lima News
Allen County Public Health warns of spoof robocalls, voicemails
LIMA — Allen County Public Health officials on Friday warned residents of automated phone calls impersonating the agency to discuss personal health matters, a subject the health department does not discuss or disclose via robocall or voicemail. Residents who receive an unexpected call from ACPH are urged to hang...
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
Lima News
Lima Senior falls to Fremont Ross
Lima Senior’s Anya James poured in 18 points, made 6 steals and grabbed 2 rebounds and Tillie Nelson had eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Maisie Stawser chipped in seven points and grabbed three rebounds and Aryianna Engberg scored four points and made five steals.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
Lima News
Hardy to headline Allen County Fair
LIMA —An rising star in the world of country music will take the stage this summer at the Allen County Fair. The fair announced on Monday that country rock artist Hardy will headline the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. “We are extremely excited to present Hardy as our headlining...
Lima News
Indiana man gets 3 years for September burglary
LIMA — An Indiana man was sentenced to three years in prison for a September burglary in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Okel Davis, 19, was convicted in December of second-degree felony burglary with a one-year firearm specification. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said no one was home at...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Daily Standard
Rare coin was once in Celina
CELINA - One of the rarest and most famous U.S. gold coins ever made was once in the hands of two Celina businessmen. John Sacher, a Celina attorney and coin expert, during the Western Ohio Civil War Roundtable on Thursday spoke about the $10 million 1870-S $3 gold coin, the coin's connection to Celina Coin Co. and its temporary owners Ted and Carl Brandts.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
