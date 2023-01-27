ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race

Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25

Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

At your service; pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down

LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19

Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Allen County Public Health warns of spoof robocalls, voicemails

LIMA — Allen County Public Health officials on Friday warned residents of automated phone calls impersonating the agency to discuss personal health matters, a subject the health department does not discuss or disclose via robocall or voicemail. Residents who receive an unexpected call from ACPH are urged to hang...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Senior falls to Fremont Ross

Lima Senior’s Anya James poured in 18 points, made 6 steals and grabbed 2 rebounds and Tillie Nelson had eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Maisie Stawser chipped in seven points and grabbed three rebounds and Aryianna Engberg scored four points and made five steals.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Ervin Road house fire

VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Hardy to headline Allen County Fair

LIMA —An rising star in the world of country music will take the stage this summer at the Allen County Fair. The fair announced on Monday that country rock artist Hardy will headline the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. “We are extremely excited to present Hardy as our headlining...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Indiana man gets 3 years for September burglary

LIMA — An Indiana man was sentenced to three years in prison for a September burglary in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Okel Davis, 19, was convicted in December of second-degree felony burglary with a one-year firearm specification. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said no one was home at...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Standard

Rare coin was once in Celina

CELINA - One of the rarest and most famous U.S. gold coins ever made was once in the hands of two Celina businessmen. John Sacher, a Celina attorney and coin expert, during the Western Ohio Civil War Roundtable on Thursday spoke about the $10 million 1870-S $3 gold coin, the coin's connection to Celina Coin Co. and its temporary owners Ted and Carl Brandts.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH

