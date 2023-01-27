ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT9Eu_0kU9Dj8v00

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night.

The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.

There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered thoughts to Nichols’ family and friends in messages tweeted before the video was released. Speaking pregame, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins wasn’t sure if the team would watch the footage together or on their own.

Kyle Anderson had 23 points for Minnesota, which has won four of five.

Ja Morant had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Memphis. The Grizzlies were 0-5 on a trip in which they lost Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and John Konchar to injuries.

WARRIORS 129, RAPTORS 117

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists and Golden State beat Toronto, pulling away with a 31-point fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson added 29 points, hitting 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Warriors have won consecutive home games after dropping four straight at the Chase Center.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 10 assists for Toronto.

BUCKS 141, PACERS 131

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee fended off Indiana’s second-half rally.

Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd.

Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games — after nearly overcoming a 33-point first-half deficit.

THUNDER 112, CAVALIERS 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his fourth consecutive with at least 30, and Oklahoma City beat Cleveland.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 shots and had eight assists and five rebounds. Jalen Williams added 17 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Darius Garland had 31 points and 13 assists for Cleveland, which played again without All-Star Donovan Mitchell because of a groin injury.

HEAT 110, MAGIC 105

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.

Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for Orlando.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

The Grizzlies can help Memphis heal from Tyre Nichols' death. It won't be easy | Giannotto

Ja Morant was squatting on the court when the first Memphis Grizzlies win in 11 days was finally over, and Jaren Jackson Jr. bent over to embrace him.  Of all the images and actions that made clear Sunday was not a normal home game at FedExForum, this felt like an especially important one. Here were the two faces of this franchise physically and emotionally spent, just like the city they represent. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy