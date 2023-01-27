DURANT, Okla. – Henderson State hung tight early on, but the three-point shooting of the Savage Storm was too much as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated HSU inside Bloomer Sullivan Arena Saturday afternoon, 99-73. Southeastern made a staggering 18-of-37 from deep for a 48.6 shooting percentage while HSU totaled just two treys. Overall, SE shot 53.0 percent (35-66) from the field compared to 40.0 percent (28-70) for the Reddies. The three-point shooting discrepancy showed Henderson outscoring SE in the paint, 50-22. Tomislav Miholjcic was a big recipient of the paint dominance, scoring 16 points with six rebounds. Franck Kamgain scored his most points in two weeks, leading all Reddies with 17 on 6-of-9 shooting. Henderson had four guys score in double figures as Malik Riddle and Zyon Patterson each reached the double-figure plateau.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO