Lima, OH

The Lima News

Wishes do come true for Wapakoneta author

WAPAKONETA — Fueled by a desire to write a Christmas story at the same time she read about soldiers lost at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, Pam Egbert began writing the sequel to her book, “The Silver Heart.”. Unlike many writers who begin with a formal plan for their...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Sharon and Rick Musser

LIMA —Mr. Rick E. and Mrs. Sharon L. Musser celebrated 50 years of marriage with a private celebration. Rick and the former Sharon Holden were married on January 26, 1973, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lima. Rick and Sharon have four children: Bruce Lee, Amy (Mike)...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Hardy to headline Allen County Fair

LIMA —An rising star in the world of country music will take the stage this summer at the Allen County Fair. The fair announced on Monday that country rock artist Hardy will headline the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. “We are extremely excited to present Hardy as our headlining...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

At your service; pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down

LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Bringing whiskey home

LIMA — A new Lima business is inviting you to raise a glass to toast their efforts. Local native Lee Schmiedebusch brings the experience of whiskey tasting to Main St. Purple Feet Wine Boutique hosted the Allen County Whiskey Society on Saturday afternoon. The event was held at 230 N. Main St..
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Volbert named coordinator for visiting exchange students

LIMA — Matthew Volbert has been appointed local coordinator for the International Cultural Exchange Services. This new opportunity will allow Volbert to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. He feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25

Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Allen County Public Health warns of spoof robocalls, voicemails

LIMA — Allen County Public Health officials on Friday warned residents of automated phone calls impersonating the agency to discuss personal health matters, a subject the health department does not discuss or disclose via robocall or voicemail. Residents who receive an unexpected call from ACPH are urged to hang...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing

LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Ervin Road house fire

VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
VAN WERT, OH

