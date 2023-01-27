Read full article on original website
Wishes do come true for Wapakoneta author
WAPAKONETA — Fueled by a desire to write a Christmas story at the same time she read about soldiers lost at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, Pam Egbert began writing the sequel to her book, “The Silver Heart.”. Unlike many writers who begin with a formal plan for their...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
Lima News
Sharon and Rick Musser
LIMA —Mr. Rick E. and Mrs. Sharon L. Musser celebrated 50 years of marriage with a private celebration. Rick and the former Sharon Holden were married on January 26, 1973, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lima. Rick and Sharon have four children: Bruce Lee, Amy (Mike)...
Lima News
Lima talks entertainment: Goal is to provide larger area for combination of activity
LIMA — New developments are underway in the City of Lima. A newly presented community entertainment district may be coming to the region very soon. The community and economic development committee met Monday evening to discuss the project. The City of Lima proposed the district. According to the Workforce...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
Wearing her first pair of heels she never made it home. Why there’s new life in a 60-year cold case
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. The temperature climbed to 61 degrees on Nov. 13, 1960, in Paulding more than 10 degrees warmer than the daily average. The sun occasionally peeked through the clouds. Winter...
Lima News
Hardy to headline Allen County Fair
LIMA —An rising star in the world of country music will take the stage this summer at the Allen County Fair. The fair announced on Monday that country rock artist Hardy will headline the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. “We are extremely excited to present Hardy as our headlining...
Lima News
At your service; pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down
LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
Bringing whiskey home
LIMA — A new Lima business is inviting you to raise a glass to toast their efforts. Local native Lee Schmiedebusch brings the experience of whiskey tasting to Main St. Purple Feet Wine Boutique hosted the Allen County Whiskey Society on Saturday afternoon. The event was held at 230 N. Main St..
hometownstations.com
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
Chages against Scanland dismissed: Former Children Services director agrees to state’s conditions
LIMA — The state of Ohio has conditionally dismissed its case against Cynthia Scanland, the former head of the Allen County Children Services Agency who lost her job and was charged with tampering with records, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty for her role in a scandal that rocked the government agency in 2020.
Lima News
Mercer residents charged in Jan. 6 uprising seek to represent themselves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple facing multiple felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol building more than two years ago has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking that they be permitted to represent themselves at trial.
Lima News
Volbert named coordinator for visiting exchange students
LIMA — Matthew Volbert has been appointed local coordinator for the International Cultural Exchange Services. This new opportunity will allow Volbert to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. He feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Lima News
Allen County Public Health warns of spoof robocalls, voicemails
LIMA — Allen County Public Health officials on Friday warned residents of automated phone calls impersonating the agency to discuss personal health matters, a subject the health department does not discuss or disclose via robocall or voicemail. Residents who receive an unexpected call from ACPH are urged to hang...
Lima News
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
