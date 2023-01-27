Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Tornados, Nitros Set for League Prelims
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost to visiting Arcadia, 10-2, in a Pacific League encounter on Wednesday. Senior Mayda Hartounian registered one goal and two steals while junior Gianna Double scored once....
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Wins 15th Straight Game Over Poly
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ basketball continued its dominance on the court after defeating rival host Polytechnic, 65-47, in a Prep League game last Friday. The first-place Wolves picked up their 15th consecutive victory against the Panthers...
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Beats Poly in Rivalry Game, 59-35
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity boys’ basketball team entered the Prep League matchup against visiting Flintridge Prep with a one-game advantage over its rival since the 2015-16 season. But under first-year head coach Robert Cartwright, the Wolves broke a six-year losing streak on the Panthers’ home court by posting a 59-35 Prep League victory last Friday.
outlooknewspapers.com
City Officials Join Nation in Mourning Mass Shootings
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. As millions were mourning the victims of the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead and nine injured during a Lunar New Year Eve celebration on Jan. 21, Glendale officials also offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy.
outlooknewspapers.com
Council OKs San Fernando Reconfiguration
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council decided Tuesday to reconfigure a three-block portion of San Fernando Boulevard to be more pedestrian-friendly by altering the flow of vehicle traffic to one way. The one-year pilot program is part of a larger city goal to enhance pedestrian safety in Downtown Burbank.
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Senior School Holds Epiphany Celebration
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Senior School’s Head of School Kate Morin and the Board of Trustees recently invited past trustees, sisters of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus and special friends to an Epiphany Celebration. The event included a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Celebrates Lunar New Year
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Rabbit during The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens’ Chinese New Year Festival on Feb. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed Opens Bad Weather Supplies Program
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed heads into their 35th year of providing winter support to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather in the cold months. The organization conducts their Bad Weather Supplies program to register clients in the system for...
outlooknewspapers.com
BPD Arrests Robbery Suspect After Searching Homes
First published in the Jan. 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Wednesday after searching homes on North Orchard Drive. The incident occurred at about 3 p.m., after officers responded to Starz Liquor, located at 1800 West Olive Ave., regarding a robbery...
