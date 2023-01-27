Read full article on original website
League players mock Aurelion Sol rework with ‘200 year’ meme as multiple bugs emerge
League of Legends’ newest rework of the Star Dragon Aurelion Sol has players being reminded of a certain ‘200-year-old’ meme. Aurelion Sol is the latest champion to receive a rework in League of Legends, with the dragon being met with a complete gameplay overhaul. The rework has moved Aurelion Sol into more of a fighter mage, with a new kit brought along to reflect it.
KSI & Logan Paul react after JiDion tricks Gatorade staff into drinking Prime
KSI and Logan Paul have reacted to JiDion’s latest stunt tricking Gatorade staff into drinking Prime Hydration. After the two former rivals KSI and Logan Paul came together as business partners, Prime has been absolutely flying off the shelves since its release. It’s fair to say nobody expected Prime to be where it is a year on — and it continues to reach new heights constantly.
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
After BLAST showing, ZywOo is keen to end Vitality’s ugly Katowice record
Vitality star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut spoke with Dexerto about his goals for 2023 as the team prepares to play at IEM Katowice. ZywOo hopes that the fourth time will be the charm. IEM Katowice has always been a thorn in Vitality’s side. In 2019, 2020, and 2022, ZywOo...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sue Bird made 10 times as much money playing basketball in Russia and said it helped make her a millionaire
Brittany Griner spent 10 months jailed and prisoned in Russia. She was headed there to supplement her income by playing basketball.
BRION calls out LCK league officials for side selection error
BRION, a team within the LCK, were wrongly informed about the side selection for their match against KT Rolster. After building their entire draft around being on red side, BRION was informed they’d be blue side 40 minutes before the match began. Good drafting is a huge part of...
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced best Gunfight maps already exist
Modern Warfare 2 fans have taken to designing their own maps for the Gunfight mode as demand for the feature grows. When Modern Warfare 2 released back in November 2022, it brought many fan-favorite modes back from the original game. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t include every feature in future installments.
TSM respond after “unprofessional” LCS broadcast segment provokes backlash
On the February 3 LCS broadcast, a segment aired about Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng’s history with TSM and the back and forth between him and TSM founder and CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh. TSM employees were “shocked and saddened” by how their org was represented.
Disney Dreamlight Valley releases cryptic February 2023 update teaser
Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new social media post that potentially indicates the release date of the upcoming February 2023 update – but the entire message is coded with emojis. Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been hungry for the next round of content in the popular, early-access game....
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
Dr Disrespect spotted streaming barefoot after technical difficulties
Dr Disrespect often says he is dripping from ‘head to tippy toe’ in success, but technical difficulties gave his catchphrase a new meaning on stream. The Two-Time started off the show laying out his intentions, as he was attempting a trio Nuke on Warzone 2 with both Swagg and TimTheTatman.
How to watch Fortnite Fall Out Boy concert: Start time & creative code
Fall Out Boy is rocking out the Fortnite world on February 3. Here’s how to watch it and when it’s happening. Fall Out Boy is putting on a live show in Fortnite on February 3 in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Dubbed an ‘Alter Ego Encore’, the event is part of the iHeartLand content.
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
Sources: Call of Duty League in talks with YouTube over new 3-year exclusivity deal
The Call of Duty League is in talks to bring matches back to YouTube exclusively, with a renewed three-year deal in the works, sources close to the situation have told Dexerto. When the CDL was launched in 2019, it was announced that the competition would stream exclusively on YouTube, following...
Overwatch 2 devs reveal potential map overhauls to address spawn problems
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed they are considering overhauling maps where you can get separated from your team by an untimely respawn. Playing on defence in Overwatch 2 brings a unique issue with respawns. If you spawn in, and a point is taken right after, the rest of your team will begin spawning elsewhere on the map in a safe place.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature
According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.
Tommy Fury responds to “sweaty goth” Jake Paul after third fight cancelation rumors
Jake Paul has said that Tommy Fury might cancel their scheduled fight for the third time, explaining that Fury can’t make their first press conference. When it comes to influencer boxing, one of the most sought-after fights involves Jake Paul going up against Tommy Fury. The two were originally...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
