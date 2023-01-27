ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson, NE

agupdate.com

Time away from ranch takes determination

I’m flying the friendly skies this week once again. It is definitely a different experience to fly out of Omaha compared to the typical Denver International run I usually make. First off, the parking garage at Omaha rates highly, in my opinion, with the number of available spots on...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund

LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
LA VISTA, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion

Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC Middle School closed after boiler failure

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE

