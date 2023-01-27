Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Time away from ranch takes determination
I’m flying the friendly skies this week once again. It is definitely a different experience to fly out of Omaha compared to the typical Denver International run I usually make. First off, the parking garage at Omaha rates highly, in my opinion, with the number of available spots on...
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
What are realistic expectations for Nebraska Football in 2023?
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has impressed the fanbase with his recruiting victories but what’s a realistic win total in 2023?. If there was a segment of the Nebraska football fanbase that wasn’t completely on board with the hire of Matt Rhule, that part has totally dissipated.
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: History and ice cream in Papillion
Whether it's winter or summer, it's always a good time for ice cream. The Metro has lots of high quality ice cream shops, but one place in Papillion is also serving up some history with its sweet treats. Graley’s Creamery and Confections in downtown Papillion is a unique place to...
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
News Channel Nebraska
NC Middle School closed after boiler failure
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
News Channel Nebraska
Family donates blood in honor of relatives facing cancer diagnoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Janice Schmitz’s first time ever donating blood, and she brought a good portion of her family along. “My two daughters, my daughter-in-law and my sister,” Schmitz said. All five of them donated a unit of blood this afternoon at the Broadcasters Unite...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
