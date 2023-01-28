Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Central 34, Olathe Northwest 33
Atchison County 68, Rossville 62
Augusta 32, Mill Valley 31
BV Northwest 47, Junction City 27
Belle Plaine 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 21
Blue Valley 59, Lawrence 38
Bonner Springs 52, Louisburg 45
Burlington 53, Iola 35
Centre 49, Peabody-Burns 23
Cheney 43, Andale 31
Cherryvale 44, Bluestem 34
Cimarron 57, Scott City 43
Colby 46, Holcomb 44
Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20
Doniphan West 69, BV Randolph 37
Ellinwood 43, Lyons 38
Emporia 53, Wichita Heights 52
Fairfield 54, Central Christian 38
Fort Osage, Mo. 64, Christ Preparatory Academy 23
Fort Scott 49, Independence 45
Frankfort 38, Clifton-Clyde 32
Frontenac 55, Columbus 31
Garden Plain 36, Haven 26
Gardner-Edgerton 54, Goddard 40
Goessel 46, Burrton 24
Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 8
Goodland 58, Russell 14
Greeley County 55, Dighton 39
Hanover 64, Centralia 28
Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Abilene 24
Herington 46, Northern Heights 38
Heritage Christian 46, KC Bishop Ward 38
Hesston 54, Buhler 43
Highland Park 75, Wichita East 7
Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34
Holton 31, Chapman 30
Hoxie 67, Quinter 39
Hugoton 51, Ulysses 15
Humboldt 47, Erie 34
KC Piper 62, DeSoto 50
Kingman 72, Douglass 43
Labette County 42, Coffeyville 36
Lebo 37, Burlingame 14
Lincoln 48, Natoma 24
Logan/Palco 53, Triplains-Brewster 15
Maize South 68, Wichita East 45
Manhattan 56, Valley Center 28
Marion 33, Council Grove 25
Mission Valley 66, Veritas Christian 27
Moundridge 37, Chaparral 28
Ness City 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Newton 39, Wichita Trinity 38
Norton 34, Ellis 33
Oberlin-Decatur 44, Wallace County 40
Olpe 41, Madison/Hamilton 34
Osborne 65, Lakeside 43
Ottawa 46, Eudora 42
Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38
Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 35
Pike Valley 52, Chase 45
Pleasanton 54, Altoona-Midway 19
Reno County 51, Stafford 20
Riley County 53, Wabaunsee 33
Riverside 58, Axtell 23
Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 19
SM South 47, Washburn Rural 37
Salina Central 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 53
Santa Fe Trail 59, Osage City 48
Sedgwick 41, Inman 36
Shawnee Heights 50, SM North 34
Silver Lake 62, Sabetha 39
Smoky Valley 44, Clay Center 43
Southwestern Hts. 46, Sublette 35
St. Francis 44, Rawlins County 41
St. James Academy 56, McPherson 48
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Tescott 30
Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 29
Thunder Ridge 38, Miltonvale 11
Topeka Seaman 45, Derby 39
Topeka West 46, Great Bend 40
Trego 67, Plainville 16
Uniontown 59, Chetopa 12
Wamego 47, Rock Creek 21
Washington County 47, Troy 42
Wichita Classical 42, Solomon 23
Wichita Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 23
Wichita South 38, Hutchinson 37
Wichita Southeast 43, Clearwater 34
Wichita Southeast 48, Ellsworth 32
Wilson 48, Rock Hills 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0