The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Central 34, Olathe Northwest 33

Atchison County 68, Rossville 62

Augusta 32, Mill Valley 31

BV Northwest 47, Junction City 27

Belle Plaine 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 21

Blue Valley 59, Lawrence 38

Bonner Springs 52, Louisburg 45

Burlington 53, Iola 35

Centre 49, Peabody-Burns 23

Cheney 43, Andale 31

Cherryvale 44, Bluestem 34

Cimarron 57, Scott City 43

Colby 46, Holcomb 44

Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20

Doniphan West 69, BV Randolph 37

Ellinwood 43, Lyons 38

Emporia 53, Wichita Heights 52

Fairfield 54, Central Christian 38

Fort Osage, Mo. 64, Christ Preparatory Academy 23

Fort Scott 49, Independence 45

Frankfort 38, Clifton-Clyde 32

Frontenac 55, Columbus 31

Garden Plain 36, Haven 26

Gardner-Edgerton 54, Goddard 40

Goessel 46, Burrton 24

Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 8

Goodland 58, Russell 14

Greeley County 55, Dighton 39

Hanover 64, Centralia 28

Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Abilene 24

Herington 46, Northern Heights 38

Heritage Christian 46, KC Bishop Ward 38

Hesston 54, Buhler 43

Highland Park 75, Wichita East 7

Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34

Holton 31, Chapman 30

Hoxie 67, Quinter 39

Hugoton 51, Ulysses 15

Humboldt 47, Erie 34

KC Piper 62, DeSoto 50

Kingman 72, Douglass 43

Labette County 42, Coffeyville 36

Lebo 37, Burlingame 14

Lincoln 48, Natoma 24

Logan/Palco 53, Triplains-Brewster 15

Maize South 68, Wichita East 45

Manhattan 56, Valley Center 28

Marion 33, Council Grove 25

Mission Valley 66, Veritas Christian 27

Moundridge 37, Chaparral 28

Ness City 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Newton 39, Wichita Trinity 38

Norton 34, Ellis 33

Oberlin-Decatur 44, Wallace County 40

Olpe 41, Madison/Hamilton 34

Osborne 65, Lakeside 43

Ottawa 46, Eudora 42

Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38

Phillipsburg 65, Smith Center 35

Pike Valley 52, Chase 45

Pleasanton 54, Altoona-Midway 19

Reno County 51, Stafford 20

Riley County 53, Wabaunsee 33

Riverside 58, Axtell 23

Riverton 51, Baxter Springs 19

SM South 47, Washburn Rural 37

Salina Central 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 53

Santa Fe Trail 59, Osage City 48

Sedgwick 41, Inman 36

Shawnee Heights 50, SM North 34

Silver Lake 62, Sabetha 39

Smoky Valley 44, Clay Center 43

Southwestern Hts. 46, Sublette 35

St. Francis 44, Rawlins County 41

St. James Academy 56, McPherson 48

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Tescott 30

Sylvan-Lucas 59, Otis-Bison 29

Thunder Ridge 38, Miltonvale 11

Topeka Seaman 45, Derby 39

Topeka West 46, Great Bend 40

Trego 67, Plainville 16

Uniontown 59, Chetopa 12

Wamego 47, Rock Creek 21

Washington County 47, Troy 42

Wichita Classical 42, Solomon 23

Wichita Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 23

Wichita South 38, Hutchinson 37

Wichita Southeast 43, Clearwater 34

Wichita Southeast 48, Ellsworth 32

Wilson 48, Rock Hills 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Salina Post

Friday prep basketball scores

Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20. Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38. Thunder Ridge 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 21. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn Rural wrestler sets state records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s Addi Broxterman holds a piece of Kansas history. Broxterman got her 117th career pin at the Washburn Rural Women’s Wrestling Invitational. That pin made her the all-time leader in Kansas girls’ wrestling history. She also picked up her 125th career win, making her the winningest girls’ wrestler in Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seaman girls win Glacier’s Edge Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman girls basketball defeated Emporia 46-43 in the Championship game of the Glacier’s Edge Tournament at Emporia High School on Saturday. Taylin Stallbaumer drilled a game-winning three-pointer in the final second of the game to clinch the win. Anna Becker was named the MVP of the tournament.
EMPORIA, KS
The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1 2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
OHIO STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS girls' wrestling 8th at Washburn Rural

Manhattan High girls’ wrestling placed eighth out of 30 teams Saturday at the third annual Washburn Rural girls’ invitational. The Indians claimed three top-five finishes, led by a first-place spot from undefeated sophomore Sage Rosario (155). Rosario won all five of her matches by fall, including a victory in 1 minute, 37 seconds over Allison King of Oskaloosa in the final.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Hays competes at Rocky Whelton; Girls take 3rd

The Hays High girls finished third at the 2nd Annual Rocky Welton Girls Invitational on Saturday. Dodge City and Garden City finished in the top two spots. Tionna Napue is 23-3 on the season after claiming the championship at 115. Napue pinned her way through the tournament. She is ranked 4th in 6-5A.
HAYS, KS
kcacsports.com

Palmbaum Named Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Head Coach

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas Wesleyan University Athletic Director Miguel Paredes announced Friday the hiring of Bruce Palmbaum as KWU's next men's soccer coach. Palmbaum joins the Coyotes after a two-year stint as soccer coach at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. He replaces LeBaron Hollimon, who left KWU in January...
SALINA, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

