Friday's Scores

The Hays High girls finished third at the 2nd Annual Rocky Welton Girls Invitational on Saturday. Dodge City and Garden City finished in the top two spots. Tionna Napue is 23-3 on the season after claiming the championship at 115. Napue pinned her way through the tournament. She is ranked 4th in 6-5A.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO