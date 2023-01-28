ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BV Randolph 55, Doniphan West 33

BV Southwest 58, SM West 57

BV West 55, Olathe North 39

Baldwin 73, Wellsville 52

Bishop Miege 59, BV North 56

Bonner Springs 72, Louisburg 45

Central Heights 56, Anderson County 29

Chapman 55, Holton 50

Cherryvale 64, Bluestem 20

Cheylin 52, Golden Plains 30

Clifton-Clyde 63, Frankfort 41

Colby 57, Holcomb 43

Columbus 63, Frontenac 61

Council Grove 61, Marion 53

DeSoto 62, KC Piper 56

Elkhart 83, Moscow 35

Ellinwood 55, Lyons 47

Eudora 46, Ottawa 42

Flint Hills Christian 55, Kickapoo, Mo. 15

Fort Scott 62, Independence 45

Fredonia 59, Eureka 35

Girard 53, Pittsburg Colgan 44

Goddard-Eisenhower 71, Wichita Campus 60

Great Bend 57, Dodge City 53

Hays-TMP-Marian 51, Abilene 49

Hesston 64, Buhler 43

Highland Park 82, East (Kansas City), Mo. 21

Hillsboro 61, Minneapolis 28

Hodgeman County 44, Minneola 35

Hoxie 57, Quinter 54

Hugoton 83, Ulysses 38

Humboldt 64, Erie 37

KC Bishop Ward 65, Heritage Christian 60

Kingman 54, Douglass 43

La Crosse 42, Victoria 26

Labette County 51, Coffeyville 45

Lawrence 47, Olathe South 43

Lebo 58, Burlingame 39

Lincoln def. Natoma, forfeit

Logan/Palco 60, Triplains-Brewster 49

Marysville 52, Nemaha Central 44

Moundridge 83, Goessel 28

Ness City 59, Wheatland-Grinnell 42

Norton 60, Ellis 37

Olathe East 60, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52

Olpe 51, Madison/Hamilton 32

Osage City 64, Santa Fe Trail 61

Osborne 68, Lakeside 50

Pawnee Heights 41, Kiowa County 38

Perry-Lecompton 65, Hiawatha 42

Phillipsburg 57, Smith Center 38

Pike Valley 62, Chase 36

Pleasanton 79, Altoona-Midway 47

Riverside 55, Axtell 47

Riverton 49, Baxter Springs 45

Rock Creek 51, Wamego 48

Rock Hills 46, Wilson 38

Rockhurst, Mo. 45, SM East 38

Russell 68, Goodland 61

SM South 66, Belton, Mo. 54

Sabetha 71, Silver Lake 53

Scott City 65, Cimarron 31

Shawnee Heights 58, Topeka Hayden 51

Smoky Valley 50, Clay Center 44

South Central 45, Bucklin 30

South Gray 68, Meade 57

Southeast 56, Jayhawk Linn 41

Southeast Saline 63, Ellsworth 43

Spearville 55, Ingalls 52

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 76, Tescott 48

Sublette 70, Southwestern Hts. 51

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Otis-Bison 32

Thunder Ridge 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 21

Tonganoxie 31, KC Turner 20

Topeka 47, Wichita Sunrise 43

Topeka Seaman 68, Lansing 41

Topeka West 69, Leavenworth 57

Troy 82, Washington County 68

Uniontown 58, Chetopa 19

Wabaunsee 58, Riley County 34

Weskan 63, Rolla 29

West Elk 59, South Haven 29

Wichita Classical 67, Solomon 41

Wichita Collegiate 69, Winfield 42

Wichita County 54, Lakin 49

Yates Center 43, Northeast-Arma 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Salina Post

Friday prep basketball scores

Cornerstone Family 34, Blue Ridge Christian, Mo. 20. Perry-Lecompton 50, Northeast Christian Homeschool 38. Thunder Ridge 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 21. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn Rural wrestler sets state records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s Addi Broxterman holds a piece of Kansas history. Broxterman got her 117th career pin at the Washburn Rural Women’s Wrestling Invitational. That pin made her the all-time leader in Kansas girls’ wrestling history. She also picked up her 125th career win, making her the winningest girls’ wrestler in Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seaman girls win Glacier’s Edge Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman girls basketball defeated Emporia 46-43 in the Championship game of the Glacier’s Edge Tournament at Emporia High School on Saturday. Taylin Stallbaumer drilled a game-winning three-pointer in the final second of the game to clinch the win. Anna Becker was named the MVP of the tournament.
EMPORIA, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS girls' wrestling 8th at Washburn Rural

Manhattan High girls’ wrestling placed eighth out of 30 teams Saturday at the third annual Washburn Rural girls’ invitational. The Indians claimed three top-five finishes, led by a first-place spot from undefeated sophomore Sage Rosario (155). Rosario won all five of her matches by fall, including a victory in 1 minute, 37 seconds over Allison King of Oskaloosa in the final.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Hays competes at Rocky Whelton; Girls take 3rd

The Hays High girls finished third at the 2nd Annual Rocky Welton Girls Invitational on Saturday. Dodge City and Garden City finished in the top two spots. Tionna Napue is 23-3 on the season after claiming the championship at 115. Napue pinned her way through the tournament. She is ranked 4th in 6-5A.
HAYS, KS
kcacsports.com

Palmbaum Named Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Head Coach

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas Wesleyan University Athletic Director Miguel Paredes announced Friday the hiring of Bruce Palmbaum as KWU's next men's soccer coach. Palmbaum joins the Coyotes after a two-year stint as soccer coach at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. He replaces LeBaron Hollimon, who left KWU in January...
SALINA, KS
