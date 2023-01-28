Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BV Randolph 55, Doniphan West 33
BV Southwest 58, SM West 57
BV West 55, Olathe North 39
Baldwin 73, Wellsville 52
Bishop Miege 59, BV North 56
Bonner Springs 72, Louisburg 45
Central Heights 56, Anderson County 29
Chapman 55, Holton 50
Cherryvale 64, Bluestem 20
Cheylin 52, Golden Plains 30
Clifton-Clyde 63, Frankfort 41
Colby 57, Holcomb 43
Columbus 63, Frontenac 61
Council Grove 61, Marion 53
DeSoto 62, KC Piper 56
Elkhart 83, Moscow 35
Ellinwood 55, Lyons 47
Eudora 46, Ottawa 42
Flint Hills Christian 55, Kickapoo, Mo. 15
Fort Scott 62, Independence 45
Fredonia 59, Eureka 35
Girard 53, Pittsburg Colgan 44
Goddard-Eisenhower 71, Wichita Campus 60
Great Bend 57, Dodge City 53
Hays-TMP-Marian 51, Abilene 49
Hesston 64, Buhler 43
Highland Park 82, East (Kansas City), Mo. 21
Hillsboro 61, Minneapolis 28
Hodgeman County 44, Minneola 35
Hoxie 57, Quinter 54
Hugoton 83, Ulysses 38
Humboldt 64, Erie 37
KC Bishop Ward 65, Heritage Christian 60
Kingman 54, Douglass 43
La Crosse 42, Victoria 26
Labette County 51, Coffeyville 45
Lawrence 47, Olathe South 43
Lebo 58, Burlingame 39
Lincoln def. Natoma, forfeit
Logan/Palco 60, Triplains-Brewster 49
Marysville 52, Nemaha Central 44
Moundridge 83, Goessel 28
Ness City 59, Wheatland-Grinnell 42
Norton 60, Ellis 37
Olathe East 60, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52
Olpe 51, Madison/Hamilton 32
Osage City 64, Santa Fe Trail 61
Osborne 68, Lakeside 50
Pawnee Heights 41, Kiowa County 38
Perry-Lecompton 65, Hiawatha 42
Phillipsburg 57, Smith Center 38
Pike Valley 62, Chase 36
Pleasanton 79, Altoona-Midway 47
Riverside 55, Axtell 47
Riverton 49, Baxter Springs 45
Rock Creek 51, Wamego 48
Rock Hills 46, Wilson 38
Rockhurst, Mo. 45, SM East 38
Russell 68, Goodland 61
SM South 66, Belton, Mo. 54
Sabetha 71, Silver Lake 53
Scott City 65, Cimarron 31
Shawnee Heights 58, Topeka Hayden 51
Smoky Valley 50, Clay Center 44
South Central 45, Bucklin 30
South Gray 68, Meade 57
Southeast 56, Jayhawk Linn 41
Southeast Saline 63, Ellsworth 43
Spearville 55, Ingalls 52
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 76, Tescott 48
Sublette 70, Southwestern Hts. 51
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Otis-Bison 32
Thunder Ridge 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 21
Tonganoxie 31, KC Turner 20
Topeka 47, Wichita Sunrise 43
Topeka Seaman 68, Lansing 41
Topeka West 69, Leavenworth 57
Troy 82, Washington County 68
Uniontown 58, Chetopa 19
Wabaunsee 58, Riley County 34
Weskan 63, Rolla 29
West Elk 59, South Haven 29
Wichita Classical 67, Solomon 41
Wichita Collegiate 69, Winfield 42
Wichita County 54, Lakin 49
Yates Center 43, Northeast-Arma 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
