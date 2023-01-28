Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 51, Caliche 44
Alamosa 75, Bayfield 55
Arvada West 65, Lakewood 34
Aspen 57, Coal Ridge 43
Boulder 50, Poudre 46
Branson/Kim 53, Walsh 48
Broomfield 75, Northglenn 44
Burlington 92, Flagler 35
Cedaredge 57, Olathe 14
Centauri 52, Ignacio 26
Columbine 64, Chatfield 43
Coronado 50, Elizabeth 48
Cotopaxi 41, South Park 35
Crowley County 55, Fowler 26
D’Evelyn 55, Littleton 53
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 66, Adams City 34
Dakota Ridge 63, Wheat Ridge 50
Del Norte 70, Moffat 25
Delta 62, Basalt 26
Doherty 54, Vista Ridge 43
Douglas County 79, Castle View 57
Dove Creek 65, Mancos 59
Eads 42, Cheraw 35
Eagle Ridge Academy 68, The Academy 21
Elbert 69, Calhan 50
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12
Fort Collins 46, Loveland 23
Fossil Ridge 89, Fairview 56
Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Liberty (Joes) 43
Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Liberty 43
Front Range Baptist 56, Denver Waldorf 25
Genoa-Hugo 56, Bethune 25
Grand Valley 59, Meeker 54
Green Mountain 83, Alameda 26
Haxtun 35, Holyoke 30
Holly 71, Primero 18
Idalia 70, Arickaree High School 46
Kiowa 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 11
Legacy 54, Brighton 34
Legend 46, Chaparral 31
Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 29
Limon 55, Colorado Springs 24
McClave 66, Granada 48
Merino 53, Fleming 40
Monarch 79, Horizon 58
Montrose High School 42, Durango 34
Otis 74, Briggsdale 63
Pagosa Springs 44, Montezuma-Cortez 39
Peetz 46, Prairie 43
Pikes Peak 67, Hanover 42
Pine Creek 54, Rampart 52
Plateau Valley 46, Caprock Academy 33
Platte Valley 93, Wellington 11
Pueblo County 61, Pueblo East 34
Pueblo South 70, Pueblo West 54
Rangely 49, Hayden 33
Roaring Fork 60, North Park 44
Rock Canyon 80, ThunderRidge 60
Rye 56, James Irwin Charter School 45
Sanford 45, Custer County 16
Sierra Grande 64, Creede High School 22
South Baca 33, Miami-Yoder 22
Standley Lake 55, Conifer 53
Stargate School 67, Arrupe Jesuit 17
Steamboat Springs 49, Moffat County 32
Stratton 74, Kit Carson 39
Swink 54, Sangre De Cristo 33
Wiggins 50, Sedgwick County 44
Windsor Charter 30, DSST: Byers 17
Yuma 57, Wray 38
