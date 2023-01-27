ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st

From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case

No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Arrested Man on Burglary Charge

A 45-year-old Morris man is facing a burglary charge in Grundy County. Thomas Anderson is accused of breaking into a garage on Nettle Street and stealing money sometime on Tuesday, January 17th. After an investigation, a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, January 26th and he was taken...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced For Leading Police on High Speed Pursuit

A 22-year-old West Dundee man was recently sentenced in Grundy County. Kaan Ayger pled guilty to fleeing and eluding police, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to 30 days of electronic monitoring. He was also placed on one year of conditional discharge. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies were dropped.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet man accused of starting fire in home with occupants still inside

A Joliet man is being charged with arson after a fire Friday night in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department alleges that 45-year-old Kevin Williams intentionally started a fire in a spare room of a home after becoming upset with his girlfriend. The woman, another adult resident, and three young children were all inside at the time. Everyone got out safely.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot

The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles. The thefts are...
MINOOKA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Crime Stoppers offer cash reward in robbery case

INFORMATION WANTED (630) 420-6006 NPD report # 2023000171. NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for a robbery that occurred inside a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue at approximately 6PM on Jan. 5, 2023. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crest Hill woman charged with robbery

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
CREST HILL, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond

An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
AURORA, IL
WTAJ

Photo released of suspect after threatening note left at Westmont HS

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Upper Yoder Township Police Department has released a photo of the suspect they believe left the threatening note outside of the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High school. In an interview with the Upper Yoder Township Chief of Police, John F. Blake, the gender of the suspect is unknown, but they can be described […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Plano man facing multiple charges

A Plano man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Santiago Jacobo is charged with aggravated DUI, fleeing and eluding, and some other traffic violations. Police received a report of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Eldamain Road. Officers...
PLANO, IL

