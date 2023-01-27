Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st
From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
WSPY NEWS
No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case
No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man on Burglary Charge
A 45-year-old Morris man is facing a burglary charge in Grundy County. Thomas Anderson is accused of breaking into a garage on Nettle Street and stealing money sometime on Tuesday, January 17th. After an investigation, a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, January 26th and he was taken...
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced For Leading Police on High Speed Pursuit
A 22-year-old West Dundee man was recently sentenced in Grundy County. Kaan Ayger pled guilty to fleeing and eluding police, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to 30 days of electronic monitoring. He was also placed on one year of conditional discharge. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies were dropped.
Student escapes attempted kidnapper at school bus stop in Glenview; person of interest in custody
A student was able to escape a man who attempted to kidnap her after she got off a school bus in Glenview by hitting him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man accused of starting fire in home with occupants still inside
A Joliet man is being charged with arson after a fire Friday night in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department alleges that 45-year-old Kevin Williams intentionally started a fire in a spare room of a home after becoming upset with his girlfriend. The woman, another adult resident, and three young children were all inside at the time. Everyone got out safely.
wjol.com
Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot
The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles. The thefts are...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Crime Stoppers offer cash reward in robbery case
INFORMATION WANTED (630) 420-6006 NPD report # 2023000171. NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for a robbery that occurred inside a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue at approximately 6PM on Jan. 5, 2023. The...
Person-of-Interest in Custody After Man Tries to Kidnap Girl From Glenview School Bus
Authorities in suburban Glenview say that a person of interest is in custody in connection to the attempted abduction of a young girl as she tried to get off of a school bus Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
fox32chicago.com
Crest Hill woman charged with robbery
CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a 80-year old homeowner in Chicago Monday morning. Chicago PD responded to reports of a man and woman who invaded a home on the 8500 blk of West Catherine Ave and stole items.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
Photo released of suspect after threatening note left at Westmont HS
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Upper Yoder Township Police Department has released a photo of the suspect they believe left the threatening note outside of the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High school. In an interview with the Upper Yoder Township Chief of Police, John F. Blake, the gender of the suspect is unknown, but they can be described […]
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
WSPY NEWS
Plano man facing multiple charges
A Plano man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Santiago Jacobo is charged with aggravated DUI, fleeing and eluding, and some other traffic violations. Police received a report of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Eldamain Road. Officers...
