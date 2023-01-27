Read full article on original website
Imperial Expands Net-Zero Ambitions
Exxon Mobil's Canadian affiliate Imperial Oil is expanding its net-zero ambitions beyond its upstream operations as the company continues to build out its low-carbon portfolio. US oil exports recorded record volumes in November, with crude oil moving past 4 million b/d for a second straight month. Shell's recent restructuring reinforces...
Exxon Details Timeline for Baytown H2 Plant
Exxon Mobil is gearing up to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the next two years on what it claims will be the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen plant, and may add ammonia production to its plans. The US major said Monday that it has awarded front-end engineering and...
Plug Drops JV for Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant
US hydrogen technology player Plug Power has backed out of a joint venture (JV) with a unit of Fortescue Metals Group to build a massive electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Australia as global demand ramps up for the key piece of equipment needed to produce green hydrogen. OIL DAILY>. Lawmakers have...
Hess Hones Dual Focus on Shale, Deepwater
Hess is relying on a diverse base of conventional and unconventional assets to implement its strategy of increasing output and free cash flow. Up to 75% of free cash flow generated over 2021-26 has been earmarked for investors, as E&Ps face pressure to boost shareholder returns. The independent is having...
Marathon Petroleum Previews Big EU Embargo Impacts
The imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products is likely to have significant impacts on refinery economics, but not immediately, according to executives with US refiner Marathon Petroleum. US oil exports recorded record volumes in November, with crude oil moving past 4 million b/d for a second straight month. Shell's...
US Oil Exports Hit Record in November
The US booked a record volume of oil exports in November, as rising domestic production and sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) combined to boost overseas sales. The independent refiner said that Canadian crude prices are likely to remain weak against other grades through 2023 and possibly beyond.
US Waiver Improves Trinidad's Export Outlook
Trinidad and Tobago could be getting a long-awaited fillip to its feed gas supply for its 15.3 million ton per year Atlantic LNG export plant as new upstream opportunities are opening domestically and with assets close to neighboring Venezuela. Last week, the US government granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop the 4.2 trillion cubic foot Dragon gas field on the Venezuela side of the border, a key step to reviving an offshore project long stalled by geopolitics and start a new phase of cross-border cooperation. This coincides with moves to amend an existing partnership agreement between Atlantic LNG shareholders Shell, BP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago under a new commercial structure which could enable future upstream developments.
QatarEnergy Farms Into Lebanon Offshore Blocks
QatarEnergy has taken a 30% stake in two Lebanese offshore blocks, with Beirut hoping the deal will lead to gas discoveries rivaling those in neighboring Israel. The UK major is the latest IOC to rejigger its operational structure in a bid to efficiently integrate old and new businesses. Taiwan Power...
Atlantic Storage Withdrawals Cannot Stem Bearish Price Trend
Withdrawals at natural gas storage facilities on both sides of the Atlantic picked up in January but were not enough to reverse the current bearish trend taking hold of gas prices. Europe must not be complacent about the challenges ahead over gas supplies despite surviving this winter period with fuller...
