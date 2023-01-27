Trinidad and Tobago could be getting a long-awaited fillip to its feed gas supply for its 15.3 million ton per year Atlantic LNG export plant as new upstream opportunities are opening domestically and with assets close to neighboring Venezuela. Last week, the US government granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop the 4.2 trillion cubic foot Dragon gas field on the Venezuela side of the border, a key step to reviving an offshore project long stalled by geopolitics and start a new phase of cross-border cooperation. This coincides with moves to amend an existing partnership agreement between Atlantic LNG shareholders Shell, BP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago under a new commercial structure which could enable future upstream developments.

17 HOURS AGO