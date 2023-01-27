In the second meeting of its kind, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted residents to collect more feedback on plans for an automated trash collection system Tuesday night. Residents were able to ask city staff one-on-one questions and leave feedback using a comment form for the second public input meeting on trash collection this month. The first input meeting on trash collection was Jan. 10 and had the same meeting format.

