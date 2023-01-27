ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Robach: Holy F%$K, T.J. Holmes is a Total Dirtbag!

According to a brand new report, Amy Robach simply can’t believe the man she’s been cheating on her husband with does not have a strong moral compass. For those unfamiliar with this story, a quick refresher:. Robach co-hosts GMA3 (a spinoff of the wildly popular ABC morning show)...
Black Enterprise

CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year

Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
HOLAUSA

Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration

Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
wonderwall.com

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news

'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE

