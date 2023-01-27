Read full article on original website
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Robach: Holy F%$K, T.J. Holmes is a Total Dirtbag!
According to a brand new report, Amy Robach simply can’t believe the man she’s been cheating on her husband with does not have a strong moral compass. For those unfamiliar with this story, a quick refresher:. Robach co-hosts GMA3 (a spinoff of the wildly popular ABC morning show)...
CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year
Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration
Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together
Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
Today co-host Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts admits she feels ‘different’ and says it’s ‘time for a reset’
ABC news correspondent Deborah Roberts has revealed that she's starting the new year off right with a reset after husband Al Roker's health scare. The American TV journalist and wife of NBC weathercaster Al shared posts on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her heading to the gym. In her...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Fart Seems To Erupt On 'The View' And The Question Is, Who Or What Dealt It?
The flatulent sound punctuated a chat about the classified documents found at Mike Pence's home.
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
