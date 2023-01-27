ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

AAPI Montclair and Montclair Art Museum Celebrate Lunar New Year with Live Performances and Cultural Showcase

By John Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MONTCLAIR, NJ – AAPI Montclair and the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will host AAPI Montclair’s second annual Lunar New Year Celebration on January 28th from 11am-3pm at the Montclair Art Museum.

Lunar New Year is a time of hope where family, friends, and neighbors come together to rejoice in new beginnings as we look ahead to a peaceful and prosperous year. Join us for a day full of performances and activities that the whole family will love.

The celebration kicks off with the Dragon Parade (11:15-11:30am) in front of MAM, followed by guest speaker Assemblywoman Ellen Park, who has served as the Assemblywoman of District 37 in Bergen County since 2021. Assemblywoman Park is one of three Asian American women and the first Korean American woman elected to the New Jersey State Legislature.

Following Assemblywoman Park, there will be performances by Wushu Kung Fu: Lion Dance and Martial Art performances, Korean United Presbyterian Church (KUPC) drummers and performances by local Montclair Public School Mandarin Program students.

Guests can check out additional performances from 1-1:50pm at the indoor stage in Leir Hall from the following groups Chomnoori (drum and sword) performance, NY Chinese Cultural Center (Minority and Fan Dance), Talium Tae Kwon Do (Student Performers and SWAT Team), and Vietnamese Cultural Dance Troupe (Fan Dance).

The Lunar New Year festivities will culminate with a Dragon Parade, performances by Drums of Thunder, Montclair Kimberley Academy students, and Cohesion KPOP dancers on the outdoor stage from 2-2:40pm.

Throughout the event, families will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various cultural activities. Master Paper Cutter Hou-Tien Cheng will showcase his one-of-a-kind scissor skills. Montclair High School students will lead a paper-cutting and coloring craft session, while Montclair Kimberley Academy students will demonstrate origami craft. The Korean United Presbyterian Church will exhibit traditional Korean garb and illustrate how to play the Korean games Ddakjichagi and Jegichagi.

This event is proudly presented in partnership with the Fort Lee Chinese Americans, Glen Ridge Diversity and Inclusion Association, Korean United Presbyterian Church of NJ, Professional Filipino American Youth, United Asian Voices of West Orange, Vietnamese Boat People, and the Montclair Art Museum.

As part of AAPI Montclair’s commitment to inclusion, general admission tickets are a suggested donation of $7 for individuals and $25 for families (limit to five attendees per family). Children under the age of five are admitted free. This event is free to all MAM members. Reserve tickets today at https://givebutter.com/LNYMontclair2023. MAM is located at 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMczi_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV0Kv_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haXV5_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmbzl_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIPr6_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pzrR_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDzkf_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWTEo_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUN8X_0kU8ZGoP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXqQP_0kU8ZGoP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

It's Under Construction, But Old Friends Can Still Check In on the New Princeton University Art Museum

Princeton, NJ -- It was wonderful to see my friend Natasha Brodzinski again on January 26 at a Princeton University lecture hall that was filled to capacity. The event was a talk by the director of the Princeton University Art Museum (PUAM), James Steward, entitled "A New Museum for a New Age." I had originally met Natasha at a PUAM event many years ago, so I now describe her as "my "PUAM friend." Why does Natasha, a former teacher who lives in Hamilton, attend these events, you might ask? Is it her interest in art? Is it James Steward's ability to showcase...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Dinner and Comedy Show to Benefit Shady Rest in Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - The Historical Shady Rest Clubhouse will host a Black History Month Dinner & Comedy Show on Friday, Feb. 24. Located at 820 Jerusalem Rd, Scotch Plains, Shady Rest is the first African American country club in the United States. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Preserve the Shady Rest Committee to help solidify Shady Rest's place in history. In its heyday, the country club became a center for African American society at the time. Events at the club luminaries such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway and Count Basie to Scotch Plains. Tennis great Althea Gibson...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Your Guide to Black History Month in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Cultural events, group discussions, art tours and musical performances are just some of the ways New Brunswick will celebrate Black History Month in February. Here are some of the events: SparkNight: Black History Month Zimmerli Art Museum, 71 Hamilton Street Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. A night of programming free and open to the public is planned. The Mason Gross School of the Arts’ Black, Indigenous and People of Color organization will be hosting an art activity from 5-7 p.m. There will be a tour with renowned artist Alonzo Adams and Zimmerli Chief Curator Donna Gustafson through the Gallery of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brooklyn Artists Create "Charm Field" on Courthouse Lawn in Somerville

  SOMERVILLE, NJ - It didn't take long for people to notice, with dozens posting photos on social media platforms as the playful, brightly-colored sculpture garden on the lawn of the historic Somerset County Courthouse took shape late last week. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the Somerset County Board of Commissioners through American Rescue Plan funds, geared towards increasing regional tourism and economic recovery following the COVID 19 Pandemic.  “Charm Field” is the creation of award winning, Brooklyn-based artists Adam Frezza and Terri Chiao, also known as Chiaozza.  “Somerset County’s tourism and hospitality industry was particularly hard hit by COVID,...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caputo to Host ANCHOR Program Workshop Feb. 8 in Nutley

Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program Assemblyman Ralph Caputo and the Board of Commissioners will be hosting an Essex County ANCHOR workshop for any homeowners or renters that have questions or need help filling out their application.   Representatives will be here in Nutley on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM at the Nutley Parks and Recreation Bldg. 44 Park Avenue in Room 300. To qualify for the rebate you must have owned or rented you main residence on October 1, 2019 and meet the income requirements, for more information you can click the link  https://www.state.nj.us/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml   or contact Assemblyman Ralph Caputo’s office at 973-450-0484.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Morris County Library This Week

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Morris County Library on Thursday Feb. 2. The van will be stationed at the library from 9am - 2pm The schedule for the van in February is as follows: February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm February 14 - Broadway in Denville from...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chip Cavanaugh selected as St. Paddy’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

BELMAR, NJ — The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Belmar/Lake Como Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been selected, and is no other than Lake Como resident Chip Cavanaugh.  Until 2022, the board would typically select one male Grand Marshal and one female Deputy Grand Marshal. Last year however Amanda Louise made parade history when she was chosen as the first female Grand Marshal alongside Craig Coyle. According to the parade’s executive board, because of the historical significance of the parade’s 50-year anniversary, Cavanaugh will “have this honor alone.” Next year, the tradition of one male and one female Grand Marshal will...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto Nutley Named Electronic News Source by Board of Education for 2023

NUTLEY, NJ –TAPinto Nutley was named the Electronic News Source of the Nutley Board of Education Nutley in a finance resolution passed at the Jan. 30, 2023 meeting. TAPinto Nutley has become the place to go for original local news, information, and is the township's only daily news source publishing 365 days a year.  TAPinto Nutley is just one in a network of more than 100 hyperlocal online new sites providing objective daily news in their community.  TAPinto sites have broken all records this year with millions of readers. In Nutley, over 59,000 unique readers visit the site every month. In 2022 TAPinto Nutley racked up more than two million page views.    "We are proud to fill the void in local news coverage and provide...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Meet Alex and Mary

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats.  In honor of Valentine's Day, TAPinto Bordentown will be featuring loving pairs of bonded kitties throughout the next two weeks. Bordentown City Cats is offering each pair a special lower adoption fee between now and Valentine's Day.  The first Valentine's Day Special Pair is Alex and Mary! These two adult cats were discovered in July 2022 when a local woman noticed someone dumping old furniture and cabinets at the former Mastoris site on Route 130. While checking to see if there was anything usable or...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Cabaret to be Friday Feb. 10

RANDOLPH, NJ- Join RHS Choir and Booster Club for Cabaret on Friday, Februrary 10 at 6:00 pm, featuring magical music performed by RHS Choir students. Ticket purchase includes food tasting of dishes donated by local area restaurants. 50/50 and Tricky Tray tickets available for purchase. We have over 40 Tricky Tray baskets this year! Get your tickets at https://rhs.booktix.com See list of restaurant and tricky tray donors at https://tinyurl.com/yc7s5mau  
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free B-I-N-G-O a Big Hit for Union Residents

UNION, NJ - Union residents enjoyed free Bingo Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Recreation Department in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Residents were vying for prizes such as dinnerware, toaster ovens, spice racks, blenders, and more.  "This is a fun thing to do on a winter afternoon," said Sheila. This is the second year for the free Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club, said Assistant Director of the Union Recreation Department Carlos Torres.  "I know the Union Recreation Department focuses on our youth, but we wanted to branch out and focus on our adults as well.  This was a hit last year, and we know everyone will have a great time." Participants were treated to empanadas donated from Taino's Kitchen in Newark.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Super Bowl Champion, Paterson Native Victor Cruz Helps Open New Paterson STEAM High School

PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer, district officials and Mayor Andre Sayegh welcomed Paterson native and Super Bowl Champion New York Giant Victor Cruz to Paterson STEAM High School on Monday.  Cruz greeted the Paterson STEAM High School students, previously Cruz’s alma mater Paterson Catholic High School, at the beginning of a day of activities that exposed the students to different STEAM pathways.  “Today we are officially opening Paterson STEAM High School,” Shafer said. “This is a high school that is dedicated to STEAM education. It took a lot of work to create a new school like this. This is...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ PBA Donates $40,000 to John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack, NJ - On Friday, January 27, 2023, New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 134 presented a check in the amount of $40,000 to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center.   The NJ State PBA was organized in 1896 and presently has over 350 locals and nearly 30,000 members representing federal, county, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Local 134 represents the Officers of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.   During the months of October and November, the PBA Local 134 members participated in a breast cancer and prostate cancer awareness fundraiser. This was their 8th year participating in this event and it was their most successful fundraiser thus far. On social media, they expressed gratitude to all of the donors and everyone who helped make this possible.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sounds Like a Great Idea

SOMERS, N.Y. - When high school junior EvaMarie Mastrantoni, and senior Tyler Brownstein were helping with the Somers Middle School musical last spring, they quickly noticed that the soundboard and audio equipment in the auditorium were in serious need of an upgrade. “The microphones were cutting out at random times, and you couldn’t mute some of them,” says Mastrantoni. Mastrantoni and Brownstein, both sound technicians on the stage crew at the high school, took matters into their own hands. Mastrantoni wrote a proposal for a new soundboard and equipment, which the middle school decided to fully fund. This fall, the two students helped professional...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

LAND USE BOARD OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK, PASSAIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

RESOLUTION NO. 2023-1  TITLE: Resolution Establishing Meeting Dates - 2023  BE IT RESOLVED, by the Land Use Board of the Borough of Prospect Park that the Board shall meet the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30PM unless proper notice is made changing such schedule:  BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all meetings of the Land Use Board shall take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, unless proper notice is made changing the meeting location;  are:  NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the meeting dates of the Land Use Board  MEETING DATES 2023  Thursday, January 26, 2023  Thursday, February 23, 2023  Thursday, March 23, 2023  Thursday, April 27, 2023  Thursday, May 25, 2023  Thursday, June 22, 2023  Thursday, July 27, 2023  Thursday, August 24, 2023 Thursday, September 28, 2023  Thursday, October 26, 2023  Thursday, November 16, 2023  Thursday, December 28, 2023  I hereby certify that this resolution, consisting of 1 page(s), was adopted at a meeting of the Land Use Board of the Borough of Prospect Park, held this 26st day of January 2023.   
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Attempted Firebombing at Synagogue in Bloomfield Draws Condemnations, Concern

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Authorities are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in Bloomfield early Sunday morning, police said. Security footage shows a man approach the front door of the synagogue at 3:19 a.m., light the Molotov cocktail then throw it at the front door, Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said in a statement. The glass bottle broke but did not damage the temple, DeMaio said. An image from video posted by police shows a man dressed in a ski mask and dark clothing holding the incendiary device. Bloomfield detectives along with the Essex...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved

NUTLEY, NJ  - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.  DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Little Falls Officials Cut Ribbon on Love and Flow Studios' New Location

LITTLE FALLS, NJ – Mayor James Damiano, along with members of the Council, celebrated the grand re-opening of Love and Flow Studios, a Wellness studio filled with handcrafted goods, on Saturday. Love and Flow Studios is a Latina owned business that aspires to inspire everyone to live a happy and healthy lifestyle. “I’m just super grateful,” Jessica Gonzalez, the owner said. “I’m just hoping that this place grows more. Being half Peruvian, I went down the deep end with plant medicine and supporting local vendors that make things from their hands, and my mom also does that, so I felt like during...
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy