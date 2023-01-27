ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Students build nation-wide relationships through collegiate dance competition

Since she was a child, Nidhi Patel has looked forward to a yearly trip to Georgia to see her beloved family and friends while dancing Garba-Raas for hours. The junior biomedical science major has now strengthened the South Asian Indian community alongside other UCF students by hosting the second annual Raas Rampage, a collegiate Garba-Raas competition, on Saturday at Lyman High School. Raas Rampage showcases eight Garba-Raas dance teams as they compete in the hopes of qualifying for the national Raas All-Stars competition in April, held in Chicago.
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
SG Senate advocates for safer campus transportation

The UCF Student Government Senate is urging for safer transportation on campus through three resolutions. Resolution 54-16, passed on Jan. 19, pushes for UCF and local officials to improve pedestrian safety. Resolutions 54-22 and 54-18, which advocate for adding and improving bike lanes and parking garage safety, were passed by the senate on Thursday night.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'

The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
Man shot after fight at west Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
