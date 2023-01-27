Read full article on original website
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football’s potential touchdown cannon return gathers hype and skepticism
During the Florida Citrus Bowl days, UCF touchdowns were followed by cheers, high fives and loud booms. Those booms came from the Knights’ touchdown cannon, which fired blanks and added to the excitement and noise at UCF football games. For some fans, the cannon also served as an alarm.
Non-Texan Shocks Everyone By Winning Big In Texas Lottery
Can an out-of-state player win a Texas Lottery prize?
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Students build nation-wide relationships through collegiate dance competition
Since she was a child, Nidhi Patel has looked forward to a yearly trip to Georgia to see her beloved family and friends while dancing Garba-Raas for hours. The junior biomedical science major has now strengthened the South Asian Indian community alongside other UCF students by hosting the second annual Raas Rampage, a collegiate Garba-Raas competition, on Saturday at Lyman High School. Raas Rampage showcases eight Garba-Raas dance teams as they compete in the hopes of qualifying for the national Raas All-Stars competition in April, held in Chicago.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) -- It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
SG Senate advocates for safer campus transportation
The UCF Student Government Senate is urging for safer transportation on campus through three resolutions. Resolution 54-16, passed on Jan. 19, pushes for UCF and local officials to improve pedestrian safety. Resolutions 54-22 and 54-18, which advocate for adding and improving bike lanes and parking garage safety, were passed by the senate on Thursday night.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College of Business aids in helping students find their career through Majors Week
Students met faculty and learned about their possible futures this week at the UCF College of Business during Majors Week. Ajai Singh, the chair of the finance department, opened the events with his presentation on the finance major. “The main objective of this event is — students should be able...
fox4news.com
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'
The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
cw39.com
Man shot after fight at west Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
