BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Famous shipwreck coins sold for more than £6,400
A collection of 51 rare coins from famous shipwrecks have been auctioned. The coins were found on shipwrecks discovered in waters off the Isles of Scilly, Guernsey, Shetland and Sicily. The four lots sold for a total of £6,440 at a specialist auction held in Leicestershire. All four lots sold...
BBC
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
BBC
Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs. The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January. West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Boris Johnson thought to be planning move to Oxfordshire
Exclusive: Sighting of ex-PM looking at schools fuels speculation he may run for former seat of Henley at next election
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Backed Charity Under UK Probe
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Charity Commission for England and Wales is probing the Effective Ventures Foundation, a charity backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The inquiry will investigate the extent of the...
BBC
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Homelessness rises to highest level on record
The number of people classed as homeless in Scotland hit an all-time high last year, according to the latest figures. There were 28,944 open homelessness cases in September 2022 - the highest since Scottish government records began in 2002. The figures were an 11% rise on the previous year. Housing...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
BBC
Tewkesbury starling murmuration captured on camera
People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight. The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway. The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for...
BBC
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
