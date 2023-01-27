ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard

OXNARD, California.—The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolled into Oxnard over the weekend. Barbie fans of all ages waited in line to browse through the array of 70s themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. These goodies included a Malibu Barbie polaroid camera, embroidered denim jacket, pink hoodie, and enamel pins. Bucket hats were The post 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Daisy Ryan of Bell’s Nominated for James Beard Award

If the James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards of the culinary world, then we may soon have an epicurean Oscar winner in our midst. This week, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced that Daisy Ryan, the chef and co-owner of Bell’s in Los Alamos, was a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: California” category. She was one of 20 chefs from the Golden State to get the nod. The finalists will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be feted on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
daytrippen.com

10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips

Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Argument between brother and sister turns physical

An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

