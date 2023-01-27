Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly HillsWestmont Community NewsBeverly Hills, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
Family and friends remember Kevin Natale
People wore sports jerseys to celebrate the life of Kevin Natale. The post Family and friends remember Kevin Natale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard
OXNARD, California.—The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolled into Oxnard over the weekend. Barbie fans of all ages waited in line to browse through the array of 70s themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. These goodies included a Malibu Barbie polaroid camera, embroidered denim jacket, pink hoodie, and enamel pins. Bucket hats were The post 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daisy Ryan of Bell’s Nominated for James Beard Award
If the James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards of the culinary world, then we may soon have an epicurean Oscar winner in our midst. This week, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced that Daisy Ryan, the chef and co-owner of Bell’s in Los Alamos, was a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: California” category. She was one of 20 chefs from the Golden State to get the nod. The finalists will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be feted on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
signalscv.com
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.5 million, $1,124 per square foot.
