Read full article on original website
Related
nftplazas.com
OneLand Metaverse Market Analysis: Jan 23-29
Welcome to Metaverse Market Analysis! Every Monday we bring you the latest stats and data on the overall state of the Metaverse market. This column is in partnership with the incredible team from OneLand, a financial platform for virtual lands in the Metaverse. This week brings the OneLand Metaverse Market Analysis stats for January 23-29, 2023.
nftplazas.com
WAX Blockchain Unveils Masterplan For Conquering Web3
Leading NFT protocol, the Wax Blockchain, has unveiled its game plan for conquering Web3 in 2023. The protocol has managed to secure a portion of the NFT market by combining Web3 gaming with digital collectibles and high-quality brand collaborations. Now, Wax has laid out its ambitious plan that aims to...
Comments / 0