ATLANTA — Democratic leaders from across the south are urging President Joe Biden to hold the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 2024. The petition was written in a letter to the president Monday stating, "Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump and it is the single greatest reason why Democrats have maintained a majority in the United States Senate."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO