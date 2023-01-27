ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams

ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia bill would give teachers training to spot gangs

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would implement street gang training programs in Georgia schools and require intruder drills yearly. In an effort to make school security a priority in 2023, Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly have put traditional issues on a second shelf, like student literacy. And this bill is one of the results.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia resolution honors Lunar New Year at state Capitol

ATLANTA — The nation's largest group of Asian American legislators gathered Tuesday to cement the Year of the Rabbit into Georgia's history. Lawmakers from Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus and community members were on the Capitol steps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among the crowd were Korean...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Southern leaders urge Biden to hold DNC in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Democratic leaders from across the south are urging President Joe Biden to hold the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 2024. The petition was written in a letter to the president Monday stating, "Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump and it is the single greatest reason why Democrats have maintained a majority in the United States Senate."
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy