Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that would add suicide screening in public schools
ATLANTA — A bill targeting the mental health of Georgians may get some traction in this year’s legislature. It would require suicide screening services in public schools for children as young as 8 years old. Aiding the mental health of Georgians has become a rare bipartisan issue at...
WMAZ
New Georgia bill will make gun owner responsible if weapon is used during crime
ATLANTA — A bill being introduced in the Georgia State House is aimed at protecting people and their families while also promoting firearm safety among gun owners across the state. Statistics released by EveryState.org shows in an average year, 1,693 people die and 4,321 are wounded by guns in...
WMAZ
State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams
ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
WMAZ
Georgia bill would give teachers training to spot gangs
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would implement street gang training programs in Georgia schools and require intruder drills yearly. In an effort to make school security a priority in 2023, Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly have put traditional issues on a second shelf, like student literacy. And this bill is one of the results.
WMAZ
Georgia resolution honors Lunar New Year at state Capitol
ATLANTA — The nation's largest group of Asian American legislators gathered Tuesday to cement the Year of the Rabbit into Georgia's history. Lawmakers from Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus and community members were on the Capitol steps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among the crowd were Korean...
WMAZ
3 Atlanta nurses removed from roles after Florida schools found handing out fake diplomas
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
WMAZ
Southern leaders urge Biden to hold DNC in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Democratic leaders from across the south are urging President Joe Biden to hold the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 2024. The petition was written in a letter to the president Monday stating, "Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump and it is the single greatest reason why Democrats have maintained a majority in the United States Senate."
WMAZ
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
WMAZ
Georgia families who've lost loved ones at hands of law enforcement call for police reform
ATLANTA — It was a gloomy Monday in Atlanta -- but nevertheless, Jimmy Hill went to the Capitol in hopes that lawmakers can see some of the pain he's been enduring over the last few years. Hill was not alone. Families whose loved ones have lost their lives at...
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
WMAZ
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
Comments / 0