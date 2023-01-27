ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie

When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven

A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Golfdom to open Rockville store

Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
ROCKVILLE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
travelawaits.com

5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.

There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
WASHINGTON, DC
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Provides Critical Update on Ellicott City Extended North Tunnel

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today provided a critical update on the comprehensive EC Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation plan in a video release. The Extended North Tunnel is the largest and most impactful flood mitigation component of the EC Safe and Sound plan, and it is nearing design completion. While the tunnel will soon be ready for construction, costs have risen due to the impacts of inflation across the nation.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy