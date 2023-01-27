ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Related
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge long involved in bail reform in Cook County appointed to oversee bond court

COOK COUNTY - A judge long involved in reforms to pretrial detention has been appointed to oversee the Pretrial Division of the Cook County Circuit Court. Courthouse observers applauded the appointment of Judge Mary Marubio to the position, with one attorney calling her an "ideal" person for the job. Marubio has been a supervising judge in the Pretrial Division since 2021.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program

South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever

Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling

The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
EVANSTON, IL
regionnewssource.org

Gary Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station Sunday

On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 12:55 PM Gary Police were dispatched to the area of West 5th Avenue and Colfax Street for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers discovered a male down in the parking lot with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The 19-year-old male was later declared deceased on scene. The investigation is on going.
GARY, IN

