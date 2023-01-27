Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago and ComEd reach tentative deal on city electric service, council members say
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reached a tentative 15-year deal with Commonwealth Edison that provides significant benefits for consumers and "preserves the city’s ability to municipalize after the first five years," Chicago City Council members were told Monday. During a series of virtual briefings Monday, Council...
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
HARVEY, Ill. — The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates. Vera Liddell, 66, worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than a decade, according to a LinkedIn account associated […]
fox32chicago.com
$99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
CHICAGO - A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination. Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October of 2018,...
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle Statement on Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols should still be with us. Instead, he fell victim to yet another instance of horrific violence perpetrated by those sworn to serve and protect. I am devastated – every single time. And can we finally all agree that there have been far too many times?. I grieve...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Austin Weekly News
Election objections clear the field for Ald. Jason Ervin, all 11th police district candidates
Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), the current chair of the Chicago city council’s Black Caucus, won’t face any challengers in the Feb. 28 municipal election, while Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) will face two opponents rather than three. On Jan. 20, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners completed its hearings...
2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire
The two allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from a unit, which had a surveillance camera inside.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
fox32chicago.com
Judge long involved in bail reform in Cook County appointed to oversee bond court
COOK COUNTY - A judge long involved in reforms to pretrial detention has been appointed to oversee the Pretrial Division of the Cook County Circuit Court. Courthouse observers applauded the appointment of Judge Mary Marubio to the position, with one attorney calling her an "ideal" person for the job. Marubio has been a supervising judge in the Pretrial Division since 2021.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program
South Suburban College Seeking Volunteers, Offers Free College Literacy Tutoring Program (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) is seeking participants for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program. The program is structured to train volunteers to become one-on-one tutors for adults in need of basic literacy skills. Instruction in basic literacy includes the development of phonetic reading skills, whole language experience, combined with effective communication skills. Residents are welcome to volunteer as tutors and encourage others to take advantage of this free professional development opportunity.
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever
Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
Chicago Public Radio
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center. A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor.
thereporteronline.net
Former Englewood Whole Foods will become Save-A-Lot, angering some community leaders. ‘You never hear about a Save-A-Lot in Lincoln Park.’
The former Whole Foods on 63rd Street and Halsted in Englewood, once heralded as the start of a new chapter for a neighborhood that has long struggled with access to high-quality fresh food, will now be a Save-A-Lot. The store will be operated by Yellow Banana, a grocery company owned...
regionnewssource.org
Gary Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station Sunday
On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 12:55 PM Gary Police were dispatched to the area of West 5th Avenue and Colfax Street for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers discovered a male down in the parking lot with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The 19-year-old male was later declared deceased on scene. The investigation is on going.
Comments / 0