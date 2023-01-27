Some of Ethereum’s top Layer 2 teams are fiercely debating whether optimistic or zero-knowledge rollups will triumph as the network’s leading scaling solution. On Jan. 29, Steven Goldfeder, the co-founder of Offchain Labs, the team behind leading optimistic rollup, Arbitrum, took aim at what he describes as a commonly held belief that ZK-rollups will emerge as Ethereum’s dominant scaling solution once the technology becomes widely available.

