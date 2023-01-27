Read full article on original website
Gains Network Rides Arbitrum Launch To All-Time Highs
DeFi traders are betting big as crypto markets rally. Gains Network, a leveraged trading platform, hit an all-time high of over $200,000 in daily fees generated on Jan. 25, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard. Seven-day average trading volume also crossed $100M for the first time on Jan. 17 and...
What is Erasure?
Data is the lifeblood of the digital era. But how can one trust data if the purveyor doesn’t have a stake in providing accurate information?. Erasure protocol is designed to rectify this problem by creating data markets based on the accuracy of on-chain information. Numerai — Erasure’s Precursor...
Solana Protocol Metaplex To Enable Royalty Enforcement
NFT creators on Solana will soon be able to enforce royalty payments on secondary sales of their work, a big win for artists who have decried the rise of marketplaces that have made such payments optional. Metaplex Foundation, a key player in Solana’s NFT ecosystem, will release an upgrade to...
Rollup Wars: Battle Rages For the Future Of Ethereum Scaling
Some of Ethereum’s top Layer 2 teams are fiercely debating whether optimistic or zero-knowledge rollups will triumph as the network’s leading scaling solution. On Jan. 29, Steven Goldfeder, the co-founder of Offchain Labs, the team behind leading optimistic rollup, Arbitrum, took aim at what he describes as a commonly held belief that ZK-rollups will emerge as Ethereum’s dominant scaling solution once the technology becomes widely available.
