CARTHAGE, Mo. - One of Carthage, Missouri's largest motels was temporarily shut down last week due to "life safety issues" posed to the public.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
(KTTS News) — A Lawrence County deputy has minor injuries after a crash on I-44 during the freezing rain, sleet and snow early Monday morning. The deputy had stepped out of his patrol car to help with a crash at the 57 mile marker when a semi started to slide toward him.
AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - A car crash in Newton County leads to serious injuries for a Fredonia, Kansas man. The crash happened at approximately 6:23 Sunday night on Missouri 43 at Kapok Drive, one mile north of Seneca. A 2001…
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Slick road conditions have caused sliding and crashes around the Ozarks. A semi-truck flipped on its side on I-44 near the Humane Society and Northwest Baptist Church. Two semis can be seen stuck in the median ditch. Right now it is unclear if they were in the same crash or separately. The […]
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911.
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
