Newton County, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fire damages Grove motel

GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed

NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
NOEL, MO
KTTS

Lawrence County Deputy Hurt After Crash On Icy I-44

(KTTS News) — A Lawrence County deputy has minor injuries after a crash on I-44 during the freezing rain, sleet and snow early Monday morning. The deputy had stepped out of his patrol car to help with a crash at the 57 mile marker when a semi started to slide toward him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield

A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

