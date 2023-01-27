ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

National homeless count vital to those in need

About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We are seeing just a few lingering showers this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for the three coastal counties. Today will be mostly cloudy once the fog clears, and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog may linger along the coast during the day. This week will be damp and muggy. Cooler temps.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian considering new sports complex

Next Thursday's meeting begins at 6pm at City Hall. No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX

Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Navy veteran Helen Bieda celebrates 100th birthday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a century in the making. Navy veteran Helen Bieda turned 100 years old Sunday, and there was a big celebration at the Armed Force Retirement Home in Gulfport. The scene took her by surprise. “It looks like a funeral,” she said with a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History month celebration

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion. The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
KILN, MS

