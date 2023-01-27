Next Thursday's meeting begins at 6pm at City Hall. No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.

