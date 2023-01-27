Read full article on original website
Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
National homeless count vital to those in need
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
We are seeing just a few lingering showers this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for the three coastal counties. Today will be mostly cloudy once the fog clears, and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog may linger along the coast during the day. This week will be damp and muggy. Cooler temps.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport residents were sentenced to federal prison after it was found they had employed and housed people who were in the country illegally. Hui Weng, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments....
Pass Christian considering new sports complex
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
Harley Half Marathon winner repeats first finish for second year in a row
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners made their way down Highway 90 Sunday morning for the annual Harley Half Marathon. They crossed the Ocean Springs bridge twice before ending at the finish line at the Golden Nugget. Dallas Stricker placed first in the race for the second year in a row...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
Navy veteran Helen Bieda celebrates 100th birthday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a century in the making. Navy veteran Helen Bieda turned 100 years old Sunday, and there was a big celebration at the Armed Force Retirement Home in Gulfport. The scene took her by surprise. “It looks like a funeral,” she said with a...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History month celebration
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion. The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.
Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
