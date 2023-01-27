MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is working on a new comprehensive five-year strategic plan to help shape the district’s future. “So we’re currently coming out of one strategic plan, which was called Victory in Progress, and we’re about to start a new one which will set the direction for the district for the next five years,” Chief of Staff Katika Lovett said. “That strategic plan will have goals, it will have strategies, will have things such as a learner profile, really capturing the heart of what the community has shared with us that they want to see for our students.”

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO