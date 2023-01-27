ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
Bibb County School District begins new strategic plan design for education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is working on a new comprehensive five-year strategic plan to help shape the district’s future. “So we’re currently coming out of one strategic plan, which was called Victory in Progress, and we’re about to start a new one which will set the direction for the district for the next five years,” Chief of Staff Katika Lovett said. “That strategic plan will have goals, it will have strategies, will have things such as a learner profile, really capturing the heart of what the community has shared with us that they want to see for our students.”
Newtown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, Newtown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
Icky weather kicks off final week of January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January. There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.
Fort Valley, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

