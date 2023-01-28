ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 45, Boone 34

AGWSR, Ackley 55, Grundy Center 34

Alburnett 54, Central City 51

Algona 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 60, OT

Alta-Aurelia 54, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34

Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 28

Atlantic 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 35

BCLUW, Conrad 52, Colo-NESCO 18

Ballard 51, Carroll 42

Baxter 61, North Tama, Traer 7

Bellevue 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 37

Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

Benton Community 59, Clear Creek-Amana 42

Bishop Garrigan 63, North Union 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 87, Sioux City, West 50

Bondurant Farrar 50, Carlisle 47

CAM, Anita 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Camanche 45, Anamosa 39

Cedar Falls 71, Ames 31

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 39

Central Clinton, DeWitt 77, Bettendorf 66

Central Decatur, Leon 59, Southwest Valley 46

Central Elkader 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 35

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Webster City 43

Clarke, Osceola 60, Centerville 44

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Collins-Maxwell 62, GMG, Garwin 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Oskaloosa 22

Davenport, North 68, Muscatine 16

Decorah 70, New Hampton 36

Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 49

Des Moines, North 55, Ottumwa 28

Dike-New Hartford 72, Hudson 29

Earlham 55, Madrid 29

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Knoxville 48

Emmetsburg 58, West Bend-Mallard 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 51, Cherokee, Washington 34

Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Sidney 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47

Grinnell 47, Pella Christian 35

Highland, Riverside 51, Wapello 21

Hinton 87, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Holy Trinity 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 18

Iowa City Liberty High School 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 61

Iowa City West 49, Iowa City High 30

Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, English Valleys, North English 48

Johnston 66, Ankeny Centennial 59

Kee, Lansing 52, Postville 47

Keokuk 60, Mount Pleasant 35

Keota 44, Tri-County, Thornburg 29

Kingsley-Pierson 54, OA-BCIG 31

LeMars 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Lenox 49, Wayne, Corydon 38

Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

Logan-Magnolia 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39

Lone Tree 51, Pekin 33

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, West Central, Maynard 26

Maquoketa 63, Beckman, Dyersville 53

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, West Sioux 46

Marion 74, West Delaware, Manchester 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 35

Mason City 53, Marshalltown 11

Mediapolis 53, Burlington Notre Dame 44

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Wilton 38

Midland, Wyoming 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Montezuma 65, B-G-M 21

Mount Ayr 67, East Union, Afton 35

Mount Vernon 65, Independence 23

Nevada 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 40

Newell-Fonda 70, South Central Calhoun 43

Nodaway Valley 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

North Fayette Valley 58, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37

North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Lynnville-Sully 47

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Davenport, Central 35

Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 41

Osage 60, Nashua-Plainfield 45

Pella 63, Newton 22

Pleasant Valley 80, Davenport, West 9

Regina, Iowa City 63, West Branch 41

Riceville 49, Clarksville 13

Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 35

Roland-Story, Story City 56, Saydel 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 45

Shenandoah 51, Denison-Schleswig 50

Sibley-Ocheyedan 82, Sheldon 47

Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 4

Sioux Center 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 29

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 71, East Sac County 42

Sioux City, East 61, Glenwood 55

Spencer 54, Spirit Lake 37

Springville 65, Starmont 18

Stanton 86, Essex 31

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 37

Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Missouri Valley 28

Unity Christian 64, Trinity Christian High School 19

Van Meter 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Vinton-Shellsburg 64, South Tama County, Tama 28

WACO, Wayland 63, Hillcrest Academy 28

Washington 50, Burlington 35

Waterloo Christian School 48, Tripoli 45

Waterloo, West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 25

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Waukon 17

West Burlington 74, New London 36

West Fork, Sheffield 50, Saint Ansgar 31

West Marshall, State Center 79, Greene County 17

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Winterset 49, Gilbert 46

Woodbine 57, Paton-Churdan 18

Corner Conference Tournament=

Central Springs 53, Rockford 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

