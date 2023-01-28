ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 35, Leyden 33

Barrington 74, Hoffman Estates 21

Brimfield 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27

Byron 59, Rockford Christian 41

Calhoun 62, Alton Marquette 32

Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 46

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 48

Chicago (Lane) 45, Taft 43

Crystal Lake Central 49, Burlington Central 42

Deerfield 90, Niles North 33

Dixon 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 11

Evanston Township 63, Glenbrook North 45

Fremd 60, Palatine 33

Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55

Hampshire 49, Dundee-Crown 31

Hinsdale South 51, Downers South 42

Hononegah 66, Freeport 46

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 23, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 19

Huntley 48, Cary-Grove 21

Jerseyville Jersey 49, Beardstown 36

Johnsburg 68, Harvard 22

Juarez 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22

Kankakee Grace Christian 45, Illinois Lutheran 11

Lake Forest 60, Zion Benton 16

Lake Zurich 42, Warren Township 28

Libertyville 52, Waukegan 15

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Guilford 37

Maine South 65, Niles West 29

Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 63, OT

Montini 61, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Morgan Park Academy 67, Elgin Academy 19

Morris 53, Plano 44

Morton 38, Pekin 27

Normal University 45, Eisenhower 41

Oak Lawn Community 54, Thornton Fractional North 35

Ottawa 43, La Salle-Peru 34

Parkview Christian Academy 51, Earlville 21

Pinckneyville 33, Okawville 28

Plainfield East 75, Joliet Central 54

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53

Prospect 56, Hersey 52

Quad Cities 44, Unity Christian 28

Regina 41, Willows 31

River Forest Trinity 57, St. Francis 39

Rochester 45, Decatur MacArthur 27

Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 37

Rockford Boylan 68, Rockford Auburn 36

Rockford Jefferson 53, Rockford East 17

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 45, Springfield Southeast 37

Sandwich 35, Rochelle 34

Schaumburg 53, Conant 36

Springfield 49, Springfield Lanphier 31

St. Ignatius 49, Hope Academy 24

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

Steinmetz 44, Chicago Sullivan 34

Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36

Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

Teutopolis 53, Effingham 35

Universal 43, Lombard (CPSA) 23

Vernon Hills 60, Highland Park 31

Willowbrook 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 23

Winnebago 70, North Boone 33

Woodstock Marian 56, Chicago Resurrection 49

York 49, Hinsdale Central 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA boys bowling state wraps up, Harlem takes 4th

O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA boys bowling state finals wrapped up Saturday afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Ill. After 12 games over two days, here are the final results: 1. Salem2. O’Fallon H.S.3. Mascoutah4. Harlem5. Lincoln-Way West6. Hononegah7. Naperville Central8. Joliet West9. Belvidere North10. Minooka11. Hinsdale South12. St. Ignatius College Prep Braden […]
O'FALLON, IL
South Bend Tribune

Your Saturday high school basketball scores

Wrestling:Emotions run high as Penn nips Mishawaka for wrestling sectional title. Girls basketball:4A No. 1 South Bend Washington finishes perfect regular season with win at La Lumiere. INDIANA AREA. BOYS. Marquette Catholic 76, Andrean 63. LaVille 77, Boone Grove 58. LaPorte 58, Concord 34. SB Washington 54, Crown Point 48.
INDIANA STATE
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL
The Associated Press

Krikke scores 30, leads Valparaiso over Evansville 81-69

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 30 points to lead Valparaiso over Evansville 81-69 on Saturday. Krikke added nine rebounds for the Beacons (10-13, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King added 13 points and Connor Barrett scored nine. Gage Bobe finished with 22 points for the Purple Aces (4-19, 0-12), who have lost 10 straight. Yacine Toumi added 12 points and six rebounds, while Marvin Coleman totaled 10 points and six rebounds. Krikke scored 17 in the first half to help Valparaiso lead 43-28 at intermission.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Knight, Illinois State take down Southern Illinois 72-66

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Seneca Knight scored 24 points and Kendall Lewis secured the victory with a jump shot with 37 seconds remaining as Illinois State took down Southern Illinois 72-66 on Sunday. Knight shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lewis scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Luke Kasubke shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Marcus Domask led the way for the Salukis (17-6, 9-3) with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones added 15 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. Xavier Johnson also had six points and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Salukis. ___
NORMAL, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Comments / 0

