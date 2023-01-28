Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Logan-Magnolia 41
AC/GC 72, Interstate 35,Truro 35
Albia 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Alburnett 71, Central City 58
Ames 56, Cedar Falls 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64
Assumption, Davenport 64, Clinton 44
Atlantic 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49
Baxter 83, North Tama, Traer 64
Bellevue 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 44
Benton Community 74, Clear Creek-Amana 61
Bettendorf 50, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 91, Sioux City, West 75
Bondurant Farrar 64, Carlisle 53
Boone 60, ADM, Adel 56
Boyden-Hull 51, Rock Valley 48
Burlington 71, Washington 48
CAM, Anita 78, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43
Camanche 84, Anamosa 54
Carroll 61, Ballard 53
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 57
Central Decatur, Leon 69, Southwest Valley 36
Central Springs 82, Rockford 60
Chariton 70, Eldon Cardinal 66
Clarke, Osceola 72, Centerville 35
Clarksville 58, Riceville 47
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Central Elkader 44
Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 46
Colo-NESCO 65, BCLUW, Conrad 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Oskaloosa 35
Danville 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 28
Davenport, Central 63, North Scott, Eldridge 56
Davenport, North 63, Muscatine 60
Decorah 88, New Hampton 59
Denison-Schleswig 77, Shenandoah 41
Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 32
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 47, Janesville 41
East Mills 58, Riverside, Oakland 55
Easton Valley 53, Lisbon 39
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Knoxville 59
Emmetsburg 65, West Bend-Mallard 48
Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Cherokee, Washington 56
Forest City 59, West Hancock, Britt 51
Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Sidney 33
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, South O’Brien, Paullina 54
George-Little Rock 63, Okoboji, Milford 43
Grundy Center 72, AGWSR, Ackley 19
H-L-V, Victor 67, Colfax-Mingo 44
Harlan 64, Creston 55
Harris-Lake Park 61, Akron-Westfield 49
Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, OT
Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40
Hudson 80, Dike-New Hartford 66
Humboldt 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40
Iowa City Liberty High School 80, Cedar Rapids Xavier 75
Iowa City West 63, Iowa City High 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 67, Algona 64
Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, English Valleys, North English 24
Jesup 91, Oelwein 46
Keota 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Lake Mills 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48
Lenox 85, Wayne, Corydon 40
Lewis Central 50, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42
Lynnville-Sully 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 45
MFL-Mar-Mac 90, West Central, Maynard 42
MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Sioux Center 40
Madrid 64, Earlham 47
Manson Northwest Webster 45, Alta-Aurelia 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 29
Marion 61, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Marshalltown 55, Mason City 48
Montezuma 78, B-G-M 61
Monticello 48, Cascade,Western Dubuque 45
Mount Pleasant 66, Keokuk 47
Nevada 60, South Hamilton, Jewell 56
Newell-Fonda 75, South Central Calhoun 50
Newman Catholic, Mason City 75, Northwood-Kensett 55
Newton 58, Pella 40
Nodaway Valley 89, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61
North Cedar, Stanwood 41, Midland, Wyoming 37
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, East Buchanan, Winthrop 27
North Union 74, Bishop Garrigan 65
Norwalk 59, Indianola 49
Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 45
Ottumwa 56, Des Moines, North 51
PCM, Monroe 59, Perry 46
Panorama, Panora 60, Woodward Academy 41
Pella Christian 64, Grinnell 52
Pleasant Valley 61, Davenport, West 47
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Roland-Story, Story City 73, Saydel 45
Ruthven-Ayrshire 82, Southeast Valley 41
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, East Sac County 31
Sioux City, East 75, Sioux City, North 47
South Hardin 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 39
Southeast Polk 69, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38
Spirit Lake 61, Spencer 41
Springville 49, Starmont 44
Stanton 69, Essex 28
Tipton 51, Durant-Bennett 47
Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25
Tripoli 64, Waterloo Christian School 51
Underwood 74, Audubon 46
Unity Christian 75, Trinity Christian High School 42
Van Meter 77, West Central Valley, Stuart 49
Vinton-Shellsburg 71, South Tama County, Tama 47
WACO, Wayland 51, Hillcrest Academy 40
Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Dubuque, Senior 34
Wapello 59, Highland, Riverside 34
Waterloo, West 76, Linn-Mar, Marion 63
Waukee 63, Urbandale 56
Waukee Northwest 66, Ankeny 55
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Waukon 47
Webster City 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43
West Branch 69, Regina, Iowa City 56
West Burlington 62, New London 55
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Saint Ansgar 42
West Lyon, Inwood 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55
West Marshall, State Center 66, Greene County 64
West Sioux 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36
Williamsburg 71, Center Point-Urbana 63
Wilton 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65
Winterset 81, Gilbert 55
Woodward-Granger 61, Pleasantville 38
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Burlington Notre Dame 63, Mediapolis 46
Diagonal 65, Seymour 35
Moravia 70, Melcher-Dallas 44
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 49
Murray 39, Lamoni 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0