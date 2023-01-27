Read full article on original website
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Trading Strategies for Advanced Micro Devices Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD was popping up about 3.2% Tuesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings print set to take place after the market close on Tuesday. When AMD printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 1, the stock gapped up 5.6% to start the following trading day, but closed the session down 4.64%.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy
Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Amid S&P 500's Rebound, Analyst Recommends Paring Back Positions: 'Breakout Is Going To Fool Most People'
The stock market has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, a welcome development following the dismal showing the previous year. The S&P 500 Index, a broader market gauge, fell about 19.5% in 2022 but has gained over 6% since then. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index is approaching...
Here's Why UPS And FedEx Shares Are Moving
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $182.99 Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS, raised its dividend and announced a $5 billion repurchase program. Additionally, FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $188.68 during Tuesday's session in sympathy with...
Small-Cap Altcoin Rallies 88% In A Week To Blow Past Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up 88% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) Threshold +88% $0.045. Aptos +29.28% $18. Mina +29.16% $0.76. Fantom +23.19% $0.47. GMX +21.54% $60.16. What Happened: Apex...
Benzinga
Ethereum Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 3.05% to $1,579.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1,615.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...
