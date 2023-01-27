ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Benzinga

Here's Why UPS And FedEx Shares Are Moving

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $182.99 Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS, raised its dividend and announced a $5 billion repurchase program. Additionally, FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $188.68 during Tuesday's session in sympathy with...
Benzinga

Ethereum Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 3.05% to $1,579.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1,615.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy