msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained ground on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The S&P and the Nasdaq ended...
ValueWalk
Investors Buy Income Funds As Investor Confidence In Global Markets Dips
The HL Investor Confidence index has increased by 8 points this month, up to 77. Confidence has decreased in the Asia Pacific, European, Global Emerging, Japanese and North American sectors and risen in the UK sector. Investors favoured income and passive plays amidst the uncertainty. It has been a stellar...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
CNBC
Stock futures inch higher as S&P 500 heads for best January since 2019
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as the S&P 500 looks to cap off its best January since 2019. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.26%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.15%, or 49 points, higher. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.28%. The overnight moves...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close Lower After Cautious Session
(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, European stocks closed broadly lower on Monday with investors focusing on corporate earnings updates and looking ahead to the upcoming policy meetings of central banks. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The bank is widely expected to...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
US stocks fall, led by tech shares as investors prepare for another Fed rate hike
Tech stocks led the market lower on Monday as investors brace for the Fed to hike interest rates again. Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to boost rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Mega-cap tech companies Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta will release earnings this week. US stocks fell on...
msn.com
China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market
(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
NASDAQ
2 Medical Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
Many stocks in the medical sector have been able to outperform the broader market over the last year as healthcare continues to be a vital part of the economy. There is a continued need for prosperous healthcare companies. Here are two medical stocks investors may want to consider buying ahead of earnings this week.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
Social media giant Meta Platforms META is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
NASDAQ
W.P. Carey (WPC) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.26), with the stock changing hands as low as $84.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid January Rally
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. However, U.S. stock markets have revived in January 2023. Month to date, the three major indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 2.5%, 6% and 11%, respectively.
