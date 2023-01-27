Read full article on original website
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts
Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!
In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.
V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands
This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting. Vermont senators react to death of...
VTDigger, state square off before Vermont Supreme Court over secret EB-5 documents
The news organization argues that the state’s Public Records Act requires a public body withholding a public record to state what that document is and the reason for keeping it shielded. The state contends it has met its duty under law. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger, state square off before Vermont Supreme Court over secret EB-5 documents.
