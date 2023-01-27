Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com
Charlotte Flair Says She Feels Like She Made The WrestleMania 35 Main Event All Come Together
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as how she feels like she was the one who made the Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 35 between herself, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey all come together. Charlotte...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Never Got To Be On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport on a variety of topics such as how he never got to be on screen with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns until Triple H took the company's creative. Sami Zayn said:. “I can’t say because I...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Reacts To WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Being Held In His Hometown Of Montreal
What does "The Prize Fighter" think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview. Featured...
rajah.com
Thunder Rosa Reveals Who She Wants To Wrestle In AEW, Says She Wants To Improve Promo Skills
Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Steven's Wrestling Journey for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about wanting to square off against Athena inside the squared circle, as well as how she wants to improve her promo skills.
rajah.com
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Wrestle at WWE's WrestleMania 39
-- Stone Cold Steve Austin's name has been tossed out around repeatedly over the last couple of weeks as not only potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 39 in a few months but being booked in one of the top matches on the card. Previously it was reported that WWE extended an offer to Austin last summer to wrestle a match against Brock Lesnar, but the offer apparently fell short of Austin's expectations from a monetary perspective and he declined. Fast forward to the end of 2022 and Austin then reportedly received a very lucrative new offer this time to oppose Roman Reigns and up until this week, it was unclear what his response was.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show
What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
rajah.com
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
rajah.com
Undisputed WWE Universal & SmackDown Women's Title Matches Announced For WrestleMania 39 (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in two big championship matches for this year's WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw this week, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up the show and spoke about his victory in his return appearance in the 30-Man bout, as well as his scheduled showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
rajah.com
Michelle McCool Reveals When Exactly She Was Contacted About Surprise Return In WWE Royal Rumble Match
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
rajah.com
Two Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal (Spoiler)
The first two participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a pair of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
rajah.com
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
rajah.com
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Special Ring Attire At Women's Royal Rumble Match (Photos)
Natalya's return in the women's Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women's wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
rajah.com
WWE Announces 2023 Set New Records For Highest-Grossing, Most-Viewed Royal Rumble Of All-Time
The 2023 Royal Rumble was a blockbuster business success to kick off the New Year for WWE. On Monday, the company announced that this year's installment of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble show in WWE history.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says William Regal Is One Of The Most Valuable People You Can Have
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend William Regal is one of the most valuable people you can have in any wrestling promotion. Tony Schiavone said:. “Regal is one...
rajah.com
Piper Niven Talks About Being Given Doudrop Character In WWE, Reflects On Transition From NXT UK
Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with My San Antonio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about being given the Doudrop character in WWE, as well as the move from the NXT U.K. brand to the WWE main roster.
