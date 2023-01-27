ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)

"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Wrestle at WWE's WrestleMania 39

-- Stone Cold Steve Austin's name has been tossed out around repeatedly over the last couple of weeks as not only potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 39 in a few months but being booked in one of the top matches on the card. Previously it was reported that WWE extended an offer to Austin last summer to wrestle a match against Brock Lesnar, but the offer apparently fell short of Austin's expectations from a monetary perspective and he declined. Fast forward to the end of 2022 and Austin then reportedly received a very lucrative new offer this time to oppose Roman Reigns and up until this week, it was unclear what his response was.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show

What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
rajah.com

Undisputed WWE Universal & SmackDown Women's Title Matches Announced For WrestleMania 39 (Spoiler)

You can officially pencil in two big championship matches for this year's WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw this week, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up the show and spoke about his victory in his return appearance in the 30-Man bout, as well as his scheduled showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rajah.com

Two Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal (Spoiler)

The first two participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a pair of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
rajah.com

Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble

-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
rajah.com

Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Special Ring Attire At Women's Royal Rumble Match (Photos)

Natalya's return in the women's Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women's wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

WWE Announces 2023 Set New Records For Highest-Grossing, Most-Viewed Royal Rumble Of All-Time

The 2023 Royal Rumble was a blockbuster business success to kick off the New Year for WWE. On Monday, the company announced that this year's installment of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble show in WWE history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Says William Regal Is One Of The Most Valuable People You Can Have

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend William Regal is one of the most valuable people you can have in any wrestling promotion. Tony Schiavone said:. “Regal is one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy