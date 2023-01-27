-- Stone Cold Steve Austin's name has been tossed out around repeatedly over the last couple of weeks as not only potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 39 in a few months but being booked in one of the top matches on the card. Previously it was reported that WWE extended an offer to Austin last summer to wrestle a match against Brock Lesnar, but the offer apparently fell short of Austin's expectations from a monetary perspective and he declined. Fast forward to the end of 2022 and Austin then reportedly received a very lucrative new offer this time to oppose Roman Reigns and up until this week, it was unclear what his response was.

18 HOURS AGO