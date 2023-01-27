Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Rhea Ripley Talks About WWE Putting Women's Royal Rumble On After Men's Once Again
Rhea Ripley is headed to WrestleMania. After her victory in the women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, The Judgment Day member spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for a post-show interview backstage at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
Piper Niven Talks About Being Given Doudrop Character In WWE, Reflects On Transition From NXT UK
Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with My San Antonio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about being given the Doudrop character in WWE, as well as the move from the NXT U.K. brand to the WWE main roster.
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
AEW Dark Day Session Taping Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL. (Spoilers)
All Elite Wrestling held a round of television tapings at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. The following matches were taped during the day session taping for future episodes of AEW Dark. * Blake Christian defeated Serpentico. * Rush defeated Aidan Park.
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
Various News: Full Royal Rumble Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evening's epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San, Antonio Texas, the full highlights from the annual show have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, footage of the latest edition of RJ City's...
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
Michelle McCool Reveals When Exactly She Was Contacted About Surprise Return In WWE Royal Rumble Match
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
Nikkita Lyons Share Post-Surgery Photo, Comments On Operation To Repair Torn MCL & Meniscus
Nikkita Lyons had a successful operation to repair a serious knee injury this week. The WWE NXT Superstar suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during a mystery attacker parking lot segment on last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. As a result of the injury, the...
Two Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal (Spoiler)
The first two participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a pair of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
