WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com
Two Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal (Spoiler)
The first two participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a pair of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
rajah.com
Liv Morgan Talks About Her Journey In WWE, Reflects On Run As SmackDown Women's Champion
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, which took place just a couple of days before the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her journey in the pro wrestling business, as well as her past run as the title-holder on the blue brand.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Says He Was Asked To Make An Appearance At WWE RAW XXX
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he was generously asked by Bruce Prichard to make an appearance at WWE RAW XXX, but he turned it down. Kevin Nash said:. “I...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Special #EvolutionWeek Celebration In Honor Of 20th Anniversary Of Legendary Faction
Evolution has just passed you by. On Monday, WWE.com announced a special "#EvolutionWeek" theme to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the faction that included Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Celebrate Evolution’s 20-year WWE anniversary all week long. Twenty years ago this month, one...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (01/30): Lexington, Kentucky
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, saw ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defend his ROH World Title against Blake Christian in the main event.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says William Regal Is One Of The Most Valuable People You Can Have
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend William Regal is one of the most valuable people you can have in any wrestling promotion. Tony Schiavone said:. “Regal is one...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Never Got To Be On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport on a variety of topics such as how he never got to be on screen with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns until Triple H took the company's creative. Sami Zayn said:. “I can’t say because I...
rajah.com
AEW Star Jon Moxley To Wrestle Former WWE NXT UK Star At OTT's ScrapperMania 7 Event
An announcement was recently made by OTT Wrestling that AEW Star and former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be making his OTT Wrestling debut and wrestling former WWE NXT UK Star Trent Seven at their ScrapperMania 7 Event on Friday, March 17th in Wolverhampton, England. IMPACT's Santino Marella and Davey Richards are scheduled to appear at OTT's ScrapperMania 7 Event as well.
rajah.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens battle Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full list of producers:. January...
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Piper Niven Talks About Being Given Doudrop Character In WWE, Reflects On Transition From NXT UK
Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with My San Antonio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about being given the Doudrop character in WWE, as well as the move from the NXT U.K. brand to the WWE main roster.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Buff Bagwell’s Success Early On In His WCW Career
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as the success Buff Bagwell had early on in his WCW career. Eric Bischoff said:. “You know and you think back I don’t know I...
rajah.com
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Becky Lynch: "You Inspire Me Daily ..."
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins knows how to word a "freakin'" tweet for a special occasion. On Monday, the WWE veteran surfaced on social media to share a heartfelt, touching birthday message for his better-half, his wife Becky Lynch. "You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father," Rollins...
