WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut She Suffered During Women's Royal Rumble Match (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women's wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women's Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens battle Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full list of producers:. January...
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/30/2023): BOK Center, Tulsa, OK.
WWE Monday Night Raw is back. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting 8/7c this evening, is the fallout from Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
Liv Morgan Talks About Her Journey In WWE, Reflects On Run As SmackDown Women's Champion
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, which took place just a couple of days before the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her journey in the pro wrestling business, as well as her past run as the title-holder on the blue brand.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
Kevin Owens Reacts To WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Being Held In His Hometown Of Montreal
What does "The Prize Fighter" think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview. Featured...
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Feels Is The Most Important Thing In The Pro Wrestling Business
What is the most important thing in the pro wrestling business?. If you ask "The Ocho," it is story-telling. The Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star...
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
Eric Bischoff Talks Putting Buff Bagwell In The nWo
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as his decision of putting Buff Bagwell in the nWo and how there could have been a great backstory. Eric Bischoff said:. “I think putting...
WWE Raw Opener For Tonight Revealed, Two Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Announced
You can officially pencil in some matches for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw lineup. Ahead of tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the company has announced what will be opening the show. Following his victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match this...
Kevin Nash Says He Was Asked To Make An Appearance At WWE RAW XXX
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he was generously asked by Bruce Prichard to make an appearance at WWE RAW XXX, but he turned it down. Kevin Nash said:. “I...
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
