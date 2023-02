Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences will host a GenCyber Project Competition for high school students. The computing project competition is offered through the GenCyber Adventure Zone Teacher Academy program and includes a $3,000 prize for the winners, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Other participating teams will receive $500, and teacher mentors will receive half the award as a stipend.

