Mobile clinic provides free dental care for veterans

Despite giving so much for their country, many veterans find themselves without proper dental care, but a mobile clinic is looking to change that.

Plus, the free service is putting a smile on everyone's face.

It's a partnership with Village for Vets and University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry.

The mobile clinic is considered the largest fleet in the United States, outside the U.S. military.

"Giving them this service that is difficult to get from the VA is a way we can help support their health," Rebecca Ricci with Village for Vets.

The services include regular care and deep cleanings, along with root canals, extractions and fillings. It's all provided by dental students and overseen by faculty.

"I got quality service and good job to the lady doing it and I think they know exactly what they're doing," said veteran Darryl McCaan.

"For me, it would be out of pocket or private dental insurance which can be costly," said veteran Marie Martin.

After their service to the nation, this service they are receiving is much appreciated.

"If it wasn't for them there would be a lot of vets like myself that will not be able to get dental work done," said veteran Brian Uptgraft.