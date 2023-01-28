ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mobile clinic provides free dental care for veterans

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYSJV_0kU7N9Hs00

Despite giving so much for their country, many veterans find themselves without proper dental care, but a mobile clinic is looking to change that.

Plus, the free service is putting a smile on everyone's face.

It's a partnership with Village for Vets and University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry.

The mobile clinic is considered the largest fleet in the United States, outside the U.S. military.

"Giving them this service that is difficult to get from the VA is a way we can help support their health," Rebecca Ricci with Village for Vets.

The services include regular care and deep cleanings, along with root canals, extractions and fillings. It's all provided by dental students and overseen by faculty.

"I got quality service and good job to the lady doing it and I think they know exactly what they're doing," said veteran Darryl McCaan.

"For me, it would be out of pocket or private dental insurance which can be costly," said veteran Marie Martin.

After their service to the nation, this service they are receiving is much appreciated.

"If it wasn't for them there would be a lot of vets like myself that will not be able to get dental work done," said veteran Brian Uptgraft.

For more information, visit Village for Vets' website .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households

CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale touts economic development success

PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City unveils high-speed Internet service

LANCASTER — Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide. “We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds...
LANCASTER, CA
kcrw.com

New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy