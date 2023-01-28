Friday's Scores

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.

