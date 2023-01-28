ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 64, Vermilion Catholic 33

Alexandria 34, Ouachita Parish 33

Amite 70, Pine 33

Anacoco 74, Elizabeth 20

Ascension Catholic 64, Central Private 26

Avoyelles 58, Oakdale 47

Avoyelles Charter 50, Grace Christian 4

Bastrop 37, Franklin Parish 33

Brusly 55, Belaire 26

Buckeye 74, Bolton 62

Caldwell Parish 56, Marksville 47

Calvin 56, Georgetown 50

Carencro 51, Southside 39

Castor 61, Doyline 46

Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6

D’Arbonne Woods 64, Lakeside 44

DeQuincy 50, Vinton 24

Delta Charter 61, Delhi Charter 41

Denham Springs 71, Live Oak 37

East Beauregard 71, Merryville 64

East Iberville 35, St. John 29

East St. John 52, Thibodaux 45

Ellender 49, Morgan City 34

Elton 54, Basile 9

Evans 58, Ebarb 36

Fairview 70, Southern Lab 36

Family Christian Academy 45, Maurepas 3

Gibsland-Coleman 57, Family Community 27

Grand Lake 61, Welsh 48

Haughton 42, Airline 35

Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 42

Holy Savior Menard 61, Pickering 23

Homer 60, Ringgold 13

Houma Christian 39, E.D. White 30

Huntington 64, Minden 24

Iota 48, Ville Platte 28

Jeanerette 48, Centerville 32

Kaplan 43, Crowley 26

Kilbourne 31, Downsville 22

Kinder 42, Jennings 38

LaGrange 59, DeRidder 12

Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21

Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20

Leesville 57, Washington-Marion 39

Lena Northwood 76, Montgomery 31

Liberty 64, Zachary 49

Loranger 79, Salmen 51

Loyola Prep 43, North Caddo 13

Mangham 61, Madison 31

Midland 39, Bell City 33

Neville 38, Tioga 35

Northeast 50, East Feliciana 15

Northshore 68, Fontainebleau 55

Oak Grove 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13

Parkview Baptist 59, Dunham 47

Parkway 76, Southwood 10

Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43

Peabody 48, Grant 16

Pitkin 61, False River Academy 12

Plain Dealing 43, Haynesville 42

Plaquemine 62, Istrouma 23

Ponchatoula 70, Mandeville 45

RHS 56, Eunice 28

Reeves 69, St. Joseph 33

Ruston 50, West Ouachita 36

Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11

Saline 44, Dodson 16

Sam Hou 55, Comeaux 44

Scotlandville 58, St. Joseph’s Academy 26

Shreveport Northwood 40, North DeSoto 28

Simsboro 60, Forest 24

Slidell 42, Hammond 30

South Beauregard 61, Iowa 20

Springfield 44, Pope John Paul 23

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 22

St. Frederick Catholic 70, River Oaks 53

St. Helena 55, Independence 2

St. James 65, Berwick 16

St. Louis 42, Westlake 27

St. Martinville 54, Erath 32

St. Scholastica 50, Lakeshore 48

St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33

Sterlington 53, Richwood 36

Union Parish 56, Carroll 51

University (Lab) 69, Karr 50

Vandebilt Catholic 59, Lutcher 7

Walker 66, Dutchtown 40

West Feliciana 46, Tara 7

West Monroe 34, Pineville 24

West St. Mary 52, Ascension Episcopal 25

Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44

Winnfield 63, Red River 33

Woodlawn (BR) 48, Central - B.R. 14

Wossman 61, North Webster 46

Zwolle 69, Converse 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fisher vs. Cohen, ccd.

