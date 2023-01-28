Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 64, Vermilion Catholic 33
Alexandria 34, Ouachita Parish 33
Amite 70, Pine 33
Anacoco 74, Elizabeth 20
Ascension Catholic 64, Central Private 26
Avoyelles 58, Oakdale 47
Avoyelles Charter 50, Grace Christian 4
Bastrop 37, Franklin Parish 33
Brusly 55, Belaire 26
Buckeye 74, Bolton 62
Caldwell Parish 56, Marksville 47
Calvin 56, Georgetown 50
Carencro 51, Southside 39
Castor 61, Doyline 46
Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6
D’Arbonne Woods 64, Lakeside 44
DeQuincy 50, Vinton 24
Delta Charter 61, Delhi Charter 41
Denham Springs 71, Live Oak 37
East Beauregard 71, Merryville 64
East Iberville 35, St. John 29
East St. John 52, Thibodaux 45
Ellender 49, Morgan City 34
Elton 54, Basile 9
Evans 58, Ebarb 36
Fairview 70, Southern Lab 36
Family Christian Academy 45, Maurepas 3
Gibsland-Coleman 57, Family Community 27
Grand Lake 61, Welsh 48
Haughton 42, Airline 35
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 42
Holy Savior Menard 61, Pickering 23
Homer 60, Ringgold 13
Houma Christian 39, E.D. White 30
Huntington 64, Minden 24
Iota 48, Ville Platte 28
Jeanerette 48, Centerville 32
Kaplan 43, Crowley 26
Kilbourne 31, Downsville 22
Kinder 42, Jennings 38
LaGrange 59, DeRidder 12
Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21
Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20
Leesville 57, Washington-Marion 39
Lena Northwood 76, Montgomery 31
Liberty 64, Zachary 49
Loranger 79, Salmen 51
Loyola Prep 43, North Caddo 13
Mangham 61, Madison 31
Midland 39, Bell City 33
Neville 38, Tioga 35
Northeast 50, East Feliciana 15
Northshore 68, Fontainebleau 55
Oak Grove 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13
Parkview Baptist 59, Dunham 47
Parkway 76, Southwood 10
Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43
Peabody 48, Grant 16
Pitkin 61, False River Academy 12
Plain Dealing 43, Haynesville 42
Plaquemine 62, Istrouma 23
Ponchatoula 70, Mandeville 45
RHS 56, Eunice 28
Reeves 69, St. Joseph 33
Ruston 50, West Ouachita 36
Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11
Saline 44, Dodson 16
Sam Hou 55, Comeaux 44
Scotlandville 58, St. Joseph’s Academy 26
Shreveport Northwood 40, North DeSoto 28
Simsboro 60, Forest 24
Slidell 42, Hammond 30
South Beauregard 61, Iowa 20
Springfield 44, Pope John Paul 23
St. Edmund Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 22
St. Frederick Catholic 70, River Oaks 53
St. Helena 55, Independence 2
St. James 65, Berwick 16
St. Louis 42, Westlake 27
St. Martinville 54, Erath 32
St. Scholastica 50, Lakeshore 48
St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33
Sterlington 53, Richwood 36
Union Parish 56, Carroll 51
University (Lab) 69, Karr 50
Vandebilt Catholic 59, Lutcher 7
Walker 66, Dutchtown 40
West Feliciana 46, Tara 7
West Monroe 34, Pineville 24
West St. Mary 52, Ascension Episcopal 25
Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44
Winnfield 63, Red River 33
Woodlawn (BR) 48, Central - B.R. 14
Wossman 61, North Webster 46
Zwolle 69, Converse 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fisher vs. Cohen, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
