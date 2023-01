Friday's Scores

AZ Last Blast ’23 features many of the top club teams in the country from Friday-Sunday in Mesa/Queen Creek/Scottsdale, AZ. For some of Friday’s highlights, scroll below:. UCLA-bound LHP P Kaitlyn Terry threw a no-hitter with 19 Ks, Grand Canyon-bound 1B/3B/OF Payton Smith hit a two-run homer and Alabama-bound P/1B Jocelyn Briski had an RBI late in the game as Arizona Storm National-Mathis knocked off NW Bullets-Campos, 3-0. …

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO