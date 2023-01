Friday's Scores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, supercharged the collector car hobby by kicking off the 2023 auction calendar with their flagship Scottsdale Auction, January 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In dynamic and trendsetting fashion, the historic event featured a diverse docket of 1,907 No Reserve collectible vehicles totaling more than $184.2 million in auction sales and surpassing 200 world auction records. Leading the charge was the 1989 Ferrari F40 ( Lot #1405.1 ) that sold for $2.75 million. Over 1,100 pieces of authentic automobilia were also auctioned for more than $6.41 million, bringing total auction sales above $190.6 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005700/en/ Barrett-Jackson featured a diverse docket of 1,907 No Reserve collectible vehicles totaling more than $184.2 million in auction sales and surpassing 200 world auction records. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO